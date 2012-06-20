June 20 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd. (Montpelier Re), the principal
(re)insurance operating subsidiary of Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd
(Montpelier) A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The
Rating Outlook remains Positive.
Fitch observes that the company reported very good results in the first quarter
of 2012 that were driven by a strong combined ratio of 58.9%, which benefited
from light catastrophe losses during the period. The company's reported $107
million of net earnings in 1Q12, which nearly offsets the $124 million loss
reported for the full year 2011, when record high international catastrophe
losses hurt Montpelier's results, along with most other global reinsurers.
Fitch notes favorably that despite Montpelier's 2011 operating loss, capital
ratios (such as net premium to equity and assets to equity) consistently
remained well within tolerances for the current rating level. Fitch expects this
trend to continue for the foreseeable future.
Montpelier's ratings reflect the company's solid operating performance and
internal capital generation over the past several years. Montpelier's ratings
also recognize Montpelier's significant exposure to earnings and capital
volatility derived from its property catastrophe reinsurance products, most
recently evidenced by the company's roughly $352 million of combined catastrophe
losses in 2011, including approximately $250 million from the Japanese and New
Zealand earthquake events.
Fitch believes that Montpelier uses sound risk management processes to manage
its exposure to potential catastrophe-related losses by geographic zone and
relative to its capital base. Fitch observes that the company's share of global
catastrophe losses over the last several years has been manageable and
consistent with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of Montpelier's
size and focus. This performance lends confidence in Montpelier's approach to
risk management.
Montpelier's low underwriting and asset leverage enable the company to preserve
capital during periods that include underwriting and capital market volatility.
Fitch views Montpelier's balance sheet risk as relatively modest. The company's
investment portfolio is dominated by highly rated fixed income investments that
fared well during periods of capital market volatility. There is relatively
little risk of significant adverse loss development from the company's largely
short-tail underwriting liabilities.
The Positive Rating Outlook reflects Montpelier's solid long term operating
performance and the projected benefits of moderate expected pricing improvement
in Montpelier's core catastrophe and other short tail specialty reinsurance
lines. The Positive Outlook also recognizes the company's increasingly less
volatile operating profile relative to comparably rated peers.
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings upgrade include a return to
strong overall profitability in 2012, driven by good underwriting results that
approximate the company's average combined ratio of approximately 86% since
2007. This assumes that the industry experiences levels of catastrophe losses
that approach historical norms in 2012.
Such a performance would be viewed favorably if it included a significant
positive earnings contribution from Montpelier's Lloyd's Syndicate 5151. Fitch
would view this result as an indication that diversifying specialty
(re)insurance lines could become an increasingly stabilizing factor in
Montpelier's overall operating profile going forward.
If these favorable trends were to transpire and Montpelier's overall
risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal stochastic
modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios continued to
approximate current levels while loss reserve development remained favorable or
neutral, Fitch could upgrade Montpelier's ratings.
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include weakening
of overall risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal
stochastic modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios with
underwriting leverage (measured by traditional premiums written to equity
ratios) increasing to levels at or above 1.0 times (x).
Fitch could also downgrade the company's ratings if Montpelier were to suffer
catastrophe losses that were unfavorably inconsistent with its own internally
modeled results or that resulted in earnings and/or capital declines that were
significantly worse than comparably rated peers.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Rating Outlook:
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$228,000,000 6.125% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2013 at 'BBB'.
--$150,000,000 8.875% non-cumulative perpetual preferred securities at 'BB+.'
Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd.
--Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-'.
Montpelier Capital Trust III
--$100,000,000 floating rate trust preferred securities due March 30, 2036 at
'BB+.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
