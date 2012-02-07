(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating to Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2017. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Hawaiian Telcom, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.) Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of landline telephone provider Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc (Hawaiian Telcom). The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance the current $300 million term loan which matures in October 2015. The modest maturity extension and anticipated lower interest rate resulting from this refinancing do not materially affect the company's overall creditworthiness and existing ratings on Hawaiian Telcom are not affected by the transaction. We expect Hawaiian Telcom to continue to lose residential access lines to wireless substitution and to cable telephony competition, although the approximately 45% of the company's total access lines that are business accounts are less susceptible to wireless substitution. The positive outlook recognizes, however, that if Hawaiian Telcom can stabilize the overall business to the point where there is flat to modestly positive service revenue growth with stable EBITDA margins, and can consistently generate positive free operating cash flow, including capital spending related to its nascent pay-TV service, we could consider an upgrade in 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Hawaiian Telcom, published Nov. 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- New Ratings Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc. Senior Secured $300 mil bank ln due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)