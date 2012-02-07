(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B-' issue-level rating to Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s proposed $300
million senior secured term loan due 2017. The recovery rating is '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the
recovery report on Hawaiian Telcom, to be published separately on
RatingsDirect.) Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary
of landline telephone provider Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc (Hawaiian Telcom). The
company intends to use the proceeds to refinance the current $300 million term
loan which matures in October 2015. The modest maturity extension and
anticipated lower interest rate resulting from this refinancing do not
materially affect the company's overall creditworthiness and existing ratings on
Hawaiian Telcom are not affected by the transaction.
We expect Hawaiian Telcom to continue to lose residential access lines to
wireless substitution and to cable telephony competition, although the
approximately 45% of the company's total access lines that are business
accounts are less susceptible to wireless substitution. The positive outlook
recognizes, however, that if Hawaiian Telcom can stabilize the overall
business to the point where there is flat to modestly positive service revenue
growth with stable EBITDA margins, and can consistently generate positive free
operating cash flow, including capital spending related to its nascent pay-TV
service, we could consider an upgrade in 2012. (For the complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Hawaiian Telcom, published
Nov. 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/--
New Ratings
Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.
Senior Secured
$300 mil bank ln due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)