Overview -- In a proposed leveraged transaction, ownership of U.S. Renal Care Inc. (USRC), a provider of kidney dialysis services, will change. Private equity financial sponsors will own 89% of USRC; management will own the remainder. -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'B' corporate credit rating on USRC. We are assigning a 'B+' credit rating and '2' recovery rating to its proposed $60 million revolving credit facility and $305 million first-lien term loan. We are assigning a 'CCC+' credit rating and '6' recovery rating to its proposed $120 million second-lien term loan. -- USRC plans to repay its existing term loan and subordinated debt as part of the transaction. When its existing term loan is repaid, we will withdraw our ratings on that debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that USRC's revenues continue to grow more rapidly than the industry. However, we believe increasing reimbursement pressures, combined with USRC's expected investments, are likely to depress margins, resulting in gradual EBITDA growth. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Plano, Texas-based U.S. Renal Care Inc. We assigned our 'B+' credit rating, one notch above the corporate credit rating, to its proposed $60 million revolving credit facility and $305 million first-lien term loan. To this debt we assigned our '2' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. We assigned our 'CCC+' credit rating, two notches below the corporate credit rating, to USRC's proposed $120 million second-lien term loan. To this debt we assigned our '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. When USRC's existing term loan is repaid with proceeds from the new financing, we will withdraw our ratings on that debt. Rationale The rating on Plano, Texas-based U.S. Renal Care Inc. (USRC) reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile according to our criteria, unchanged despite the ownership transaction. USRC's pro forma adjusted debt is 6.1x adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with actual adjusted leverage of 4.7x as of March 31, 2012. Adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases and the deduction of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA. The proposed transactions will be USRC's third major refinancing since the beginning of 2010. We believe USRC will continue to pursue growth and shareholder-friendly actions. Therefore, we expect financial leverage to remain high. Leonard Green & Partners, LP plans to purchase 59% of USRC. Two of the financial sponsors, SV Life Sciences and Cressey & Co., which currently have a stake in USRC, are purchasing new equity. Two current sponsors, Salix Ventures and Select Capital, are selling their stakes. USRC recapitalized in 2010 to finance the acquisition of Dialysis Corporation of America (DCA), and in June 2011 to finance a distribution to its owners. Over the next few years, we expect the number of treatments provided by USRC to grow at a high-single-digit rate, spurred by the opening of new clinics, and faster than the 3.5% to 4.0% annual growth in the total number of U.S. dialysis patients. However, we expect USRC's revenues to grow more slowly than its volume because the pricing of its services is subject to intensifying pressure from third-party payors. We believe profit margins are likely to decline from the unusually strong level attained in 2011, when the EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of lease capitalization) was 27.6%. We believe this measure could decline about 350 basis points over the next few years. Nevertheless, we expect EBITDA to gradually expand and free operating cash flow to continue positive. Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects USRC's dependence on the treatment of a single disease, its still-significant geographic concentration, and exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and reimbursement. Its business risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends, and relatively low investment requirements. We believe USRC is subject to a continuing unfavorable shift in its payor mix, an important credit consideration for U.S. dialysis service companies. Medicare reimbursement barely covers USRC's treatment costs, and government programs (mainly Medicare) paid for 84% of the treatments USRC provided in 2011. Thus, the percent of treatments that commercial insurers cover, the commercial insurers' pricing, and efficient management practices are important influences on future operating performance. In recent years, USRC experienced erosion in the percent of revenue from private payors, most likely because of high unemployment and improved patient mortality (commercial insurance does not cover more than 33 months of treatments). In 2011, commercial insurers accounted for 41% of USRC's revenue, down from 43% in 2009, but only 12% of USRC's 2011 treatments were covered by commercial payors, down from 16% in 2009. Although we believe USRC has enjoyed relatively favorable rates from commercial insurers, we assume declining commercial revenue per treatment in the years ahead. In addition to reimbursement pressure from commercial payors, Medicare reimbursement presents challenges. In 2011, Medicare instituted a bundled payment, replacing separate reimbursements for services and injected pharmaceuticals. The bundled reimbursement restrained growth in USRC's revenue per treatment in 2011. We believe increases in Medicare's base reimbursement rate (2.1% in 2012) over the medium term may not cover USRC's cost increases. Moreover, the 2011 Budget Control Act will result in a 2% across-the-board cut in Medicare reimbursement in 2013 unless the law is amended. Although this rate cut is not in our base-case scenario, we estimate it could reduce USRC's 2013 revenue and EBITDA by about $4 million. We believe Medicare's new Quality Incentive Program will not affect USRC's credit metrics in the near term. Although USRC has established a significant position in some of its local markets, it remains much smaller than the two leading U.S. dialysis providers, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and DaVita, Inc. They have a combined market share of nearly 70%, compared to USRC's estimated share of about 1.5%. USRC's relatively small size could be a disadvantage, compared with larger competitors that can more easily undertake increased spending for information technology and enjoy more leverage with suppliers and commercial insurers. USRC has grown rapidly since its founding in 2000, boosted by its acquisition of DCA. Significant same-store gains and the opening of new clinics have also contributed to growth. It now operates 87 clinics in 11 states, serving approximately 6,200 patients. USRC achieved meaningful cost synergies with the former DCA operations. Profitability improvement in 2010 and 2011 also reflected lower drug utilization, which mitigated the effects of bundled reimbursement. The EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of lease capitalization) widened substantially over the past two years, reaching 30.2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. For this calculation we restated 2011 data to be consistent with the accounting change adopted by USRC in 2012; the provision for uncollectible accounts is now netted against revenues, rather than recorded as an operating expense. USRC jointly owns most of its clinics with local nephrologists. Each of these clinics is a separate joint venture in which USRC holds a majority (controlling) interest and the physician(s) own a NCI. Liquidity We believe USRC has "adequate" liquidity. Our analysis is based on the following assumptions and expectations: -- Upon consummation of the transactions, we expect USRC to have a minimal cash balance and full availability of the new $60 million revolving credit facility. -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect sources of liquidity, including the revolver, to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Funds from operations should be sufficient to finance capital expenditures of about $20 million per year. Working capital needs are modest. -- We expect debt amortization of about $5 million per year until the term loans mature in 2019. We assume about $5 million per year of acquisitions. -- Cash distributions to NCIs represent a major use of funds, and we believe they could consume more than one-half of free operating cash flow (after capital expenditures). -- USRC has granted puts to certain NCIs, i.e. the company's local physician partners. As a result of the proposed change of control, we expect $15 million of the puts to be exercised in 2012, and this is included in our assumed uses of funds. -- We expect USRC to have adequate headroom under its proposed loan covenant, which will be effective only if revolver borrowing plus letters of credit exceed $10 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on U.S. Renal Care, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on USRC is stable. It reflects our expectation that USRC's revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow more rapidly than the industry, propelled by the opening of new clinics. However, we believe increasing pressures associated with commercial and government reimbursement, combined with USRC's expected investments are likely to depress profitability. We expect USRC's highly leveraged financial profile to persist under financial sponsors. We do not expect conditions suggesting a higher rating within the foreseeable future. We could lower our rating if the cushion under USRC's loan covenant falls below 10%. Although not expected, this could possibly occur if USRC uses its borrowing capacity to finance acquisitions or new clinics and its EBITDA margin sharply contracts. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List U.S. Renal Care Inc. Rating Affirmed Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery rating 2 New Rating Senior Secured $60 mil revolver ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 $120 mil second-lien loan due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 $305 mil first-lien loan due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.