MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC commercial banking, Hargreave Hale
June 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank of America, N.A.June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Bank of America, NA. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at'www.fitchratings.com'
June 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
OTTAWA, June 8 Rising consumer debt in Canada and an increasingly unbalanced housing market have boosted household vulnerabilities in the last six months but the nation's financial system remains resilient, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.