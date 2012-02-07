Feb 7 () - (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'CCC' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Clear Channel Communications, Inc. (Clear Channel) and the 'B' IDR of Clear
Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWW), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH), Clear Channel's 89% owned outdoor
advertising subsidiary.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Please see a full list of ratings at the end of this release. Fitch's
ratings concerns center on the company's highly leveraged capital structure,
with significant maturities in 2014 and 2016; the considerable and growing
interest burden that pressures free cash flow; technological threats and secular
pressures in radio broadcasting; and the company's exposure to cyclical
advertising revenue. The ratings are supported by the company's leading position
in both the outdoor and radio industries, as well as the positive fundamentals
and digital opportunities in the outdoor advertising space.
Fitch estimates that total leverage was 11.1 times (x) Sept. 30, 2011, with
secured leverage of 8.0x. Although an improvement from downturn nadirs, leverage
remains significantly higher than levels incurred in the 2008 LBO (Fitch
estimates approximately 9x and 6x for total and secured leverage, respectively).
Clear Channel faces significant maturity walls in 2014 and 2016 of $2.8 billion
and $12.2 billion, respectively (primarily bank loans). The company can easily
handle its maturities through 2013 (mostly legacy notes and some term loan
amortization), which total less than $800 million, through cash on hand and
backup facilities. At Sept. 30, 2011, Clear Channel had $533 million of cash,
excluding $632 million of cash held at CCOH.
This cash includes $541 million of CCOH funds swept to Clear Channel for
cash management purposes. Clear Channel can access these funds and use them at
its discretion, although they are due to CCOH on demand. Even absent this cash,
Clear Channel has adequate backup liquidity, including $536 million availability
under its RCF and an undrawn ABL facility (subject to an undisclosed borrowing
base; $321 million outstanding at 1Q11, the last reported date before the
facility was repaid). Any free cash flow comes from CCOH (more than $200 million
annually); although a portion would be swept to Clear Channel, this entity does
not currently generate cash on its own. Fitch sees an increasing probability
that Clear Channel will be able to address the 2014 maturity wall without the
need of an extension by the lenders. An extension would certainly be a positive
in that it would provide the company with increased financial flexibility to
deal with subsequent maturities. However, Fitch no longer believes an extension
is necessary simply for the company to clear the 2014 hurdle.
Despite Fitch's improved view on the company's prospects through the 2014
maturity, significantly larger challenges remain in addressing the 2016 wall. To
do so, Clear Channel will require flexibility on the part of 2016 term loan
holders by way of maturity extension, in order to remain a going concern. In
Fitch's view, this flexibility will depend on Clear Channel's ability to reduce
secured leverage to a level where lenders would be willing to recommit capital.
Fitch believes that this level is likely below 6x, as this is where the banks
originally lent during the credit boom, as well as the challenges associated
with the final funding/closing of the deal. Additionally, the lenders would have
to believe that any leeway would provide Clear Channel with the ability to
improve its capital structure, not merely prolonging the inevitable. As far as
other maturities, Clear Channel could look to extend and reduce the $1.4 billion
of legacy notes and/or the $1.6 billion of LBO notes that mature after 2013 via
a distressed debt exchange (DDE).
While this will not help the company get past the bank maturities, it would
reduce calls on liquidity leading up to the existing (and any extended) term
loan, and could be a bank requirement for an amend/extend. In Fitch's view,
there is a scenario where the company employs several, if not all, of these
alternatives, which enable it to successfully address its maturities. However,
this scenario involves some fairly aggressive assumptions and several events
going in the company's favor. If the scenario does not play out as such, Fitch
believes a default is a real possibility. The ratings at CCOH incorporate
Fitch's favorable outlook on the outdoor industry and CCOH's position within it.
The ratings also consider Fitch's expectations that total leverage is likely to
migrate towards 6x over the next several years as CCU seeks to maximize its cash
from the subsidiary.
The ratings also incorporate the legal provisions that separate the two
entities and protect the subsidiary, including dividend restrictions, lack of
guarantee, and CCOH protection from a CCU default. However, there are strong
operational ties to the weaker parent, including centralized treasury and senior
management overlap. Additionally, the parent can pull cash out of the sub (with
restrictions), which it will rely on to service a portion of its debt.
Consolidated debt at Sept. 30, 2011 was $20.7 billion.
Debt held at Clear Channel was $18.2 billion and consisted primarily of:
--$1.1 billion secured term loan A, maturing July 2014;
--$8.7 billion secured term loan B, maturing January 2016;
--$671 million secured term loan C (asset sale facility) maturing January
2016;
--$977 million secured delayed draw term loan, maturing January 2016;
--$1.3 billion outstanding under the $1.9 billion secured RCF, maturing July
2014;
--$1.75 billion 9.0% secured priority guarantee notes, maturing 2021;
--$796 million senior unsecured 10.75% cash pay notes, maturing August 2016;
--$830 million senior unsecured 11.0%/11.75% PIK toggle notes, maturing
August 2016; and
--$2.0 billion senior unsecured legacy notes, with maturities of 2013 -
2027.
The bank debt and priority guarantee notes are secured by the capital stock
of Clear Channel, Clear Channel's non-broadcasting assets ('non principal
property'), and a second priority lien on the broadcasting receivables that
securitize the ABL facility. The bank debt and secured notes are guaranteed on a
senior basis by Clear Channel Capital I, Inc. (holding company of Clear
Channel), and by Clear Channel's wholly owned domestic subsidiaries. There is no
guarantee from CCOH or its subsidiaries. The LBO notes benefit from a guarantee
from the same entities, although it is contractually subordinated to the secured
debt guarantees.
The legacy notes are not guaranteed. There was approximately $2.5 billion of
debt at CCWW at Sept. 30, consisting primarily of: --$500 million series A
senior unsecured notes, maturing December 2017; and --$2 billion series B senior
unsecured notes, maturing December 2017. The notes are guaranteed by CCOH, Clear
Channel Outdoor, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CCOH, and the majority of
the domestic operating subsidiaries of CCOH. Clear Channel's radio business (49%
of revenue and 56% of segment EBITDA) benefits from its position as the largest
terrestrial radio broadcaster in the U.S. Fitch expects broadcast radio industry
revenues post 1% - 2% annual declines going forward amid increasing competitive
threats in the mobile and digital space. Clear Channel (via its ownership of
CCOH) is also the largest player in Outdoor (49% of revenue, 41% of segment
EBITDA) and benefits from scale as well as a diverse global presence.
Fitch expects 3% - 4% top line outdoor growth in 2012. Clear Channel's
Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the
company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), rather
than a liquidation. Fitch employs a 6x distressed enterprise value multiple
reflecting the value of the company's radio broadcasting licenses in top U.S.
markets. Fitch applies a 20% discount (approximately the level at which the
company would breach its consolidated senior leverage covenant) to Radio EBITDA.
Fitch assumes that Clear Channel has maximized the debt-funded dividends from
CCOH and used the proceeds to repay bank debt. Additionally, Fitch assumes that
Clear Channel would receive 89% of the value of a sale of CCOH after the CCOH
creditors had been repaid. Fitch estimates the adjusted distressed enterprise
valuation in restructuring to be approximately $6.7 billion.
The 'CCC' rating for the bank debt and secured notes reflects Fitch's belief
that although the current recovery expectations are near the bottom of the RR3
(51% - 70%) range, Fitch believes an RR4 (31% - 50%) rating is appropriate,
given the complexity and uncertainty of the situation, the proportion of secured
debt in capital structure, and expectations that future secured issuance could
go to repay maturing unsecured notes. The 'C' rating on the senior unsecured
legacy and LBO notes reflects Fitch's expectations for minimal recovery
prospects due to their position below the banks in the capital structure. CCOH's
Recovery Ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that enterprise value would be
maximized as a going concern. Fitch stresses outdoor EBITDA by 40%, to
approximately the level where the company could not cover its fixed charges, and
applies a 7x valuation multiple. Fitch estimates the enterprise value would be
$2.7 billion. Although this indicates recovery of near 100% for the CCOH notes,
Fitch notches the debt up two notches from the IDR given the unsecured nature of
the debt.
Clear Channel
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC';
--Senior secured term loans and senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior secured priority guarantee notes at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured leveraged buyout (LBO) notes at 'C/RR6';
--Senior unsecured legacy notes at 'C/RR6'. CCWW --Long-Term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2'.