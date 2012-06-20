June 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three and affirmed 13 classes issued by Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-RR6 (MSCI 2005-RR6). The affirmations to the senior notes are a result of principal amortization offsetting the negative credit migration of the underlying collateral. The downgrades are a result of increased principal losses on the underlying portfolio. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in July 2011, approximately 21.3% of the collateral has been downgraded and 7% has been upgraded. Currently, 51.7% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 41.2% has a rating in the 'CCC' rating category or lower, compared to 38.5% and 23%, respectively, at last rating action. Over this period, the class A-2 notes have been paid in full and the class A-3 notes have received $33.9 million in paydowns. As of the May 24, 2012 trustee report, the underlying collateral has experienced $15 million in losses since issuance; an increase from $8.8 million at the last rating action. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. Based on this analysis, the credit enhancement for the class A-3 notes is consistent with the current rating of the notes.Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs