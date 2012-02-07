Feb 7 - -- Defense spending cuts are likely to result in modestly
lower revenues,
earnings, and cash flow for Lockheed Martin over the next few years. We expect
the company to continue to return most excess cash to shareholders.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the U.S.-based defense contractor.
-- We are also revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect
our concerns about financial pressures from cuts in defense spending, a wider
pension deficit, and substantial shareholder rewards.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
ratings on Lockheed Martin Corp., including the 'A-' corporate credit
rating, and revised the outlook to negative from stable.
"The outlook revision reflects our expectations that lower defense spending
will result in a modest decline in revenues, earnings, and cash flow over the
next few years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher DeNicolo.
Following almost a decade of material increases in defense spending, efforts
to reduce the huge federal deficit will result in reduced defense spending for
the foreseeable future. The Budget Control Act of 2011 requires more than $450
billion in cuts to previously planned defense spending over the next 10
years.
"Although cash flow likely will remain substantial, in recent years
dividends and share repurchases have exceeded free cash flow," Mr. DeNicolo
said. "If this continues, credit protection measures could decline to levels
that no longer support the current rating."
Standard & Poor's also expects the company to make large contributions to
address significant post-retirement obligations (mostly pensions), which
increased $3 billion at the end of 2011. However, the company can recover most
of these costs over time through its government contracts; our ratio
adjustments assume they recover 50%.
The ratings on Bethesda, Md.-based Lockheed Martin reflect the company's
position as the largest defense contractor worldwide, a healthy contractual
backlog, solid cash generation, and strong liquidity. We assess the company's
business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "intermediate"
under our criteria.
