June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Promigas' foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirms Promigas' debt issues as follows: --COP$400 billion bond issuance at 'AAA(col)'. Promigas' ratings are underpinned by the company's strong competitive position in the natural gas transportation, distribution and trading sector and in the regulated nature of its businesses, which results in stable and predictable cash flows for the company. The ratings also reflect Promigas' moderate exposure to legal and regulatory risks. Fitch considers Promigas' current leverage high for the rating category. Fitch expects Promigas to reduce its leverage ratio to a level consistent with the rating category, ranging between 3.0 times (x) and 3.5x. Promigas is poised to benefit from any positive outcome from the current tariff appeal process. Fitch expects an outcome before year end. Strong Competitive Position Promigas operates in a regulated business and (given its contracting structure) is characterized by a stable and predictable cash flow generation. Most of its income (76% at December 2011) is derived from regulated gas transportation contracts, with maturities ranging between one and five years, with a fixed/variable combination of close to 80%/20%, which limits the volume risk. Promigas is one of the country's largest natural gas distribution and transportation companies. It carries about 52% of gas consumed in the country and serves about 2.4 million users. Promigas is present in other Latin American markets such as Panama and Peru. Its growth strategy, both domestically and internationally, has resulted in a strengthened competitive position. It has also helped to somewhat reduce the exposure to the risks inherent to the Colombian market. Promigas has been integrating its operations through a portfolio of assets in natural gas transportation and distribution companies. More recently, Promigas has ventured into the electric distribution business. Their main source of the dividends is gas distribution companies that have contributed with around the 80% in the last three years. The gas distribution business derives most of its revenue from residential and industrial users, segment with regulated tariffs and less exposed to volumetric risk. In 2011, dividends received by Promigas represented 43% of its total revenue. Moderate Regulatory and Market Exposure The regulatory framework in Colombia is balanced and provides support to industry participants. Promigas and its subsidiaries are exposed to regulatory and gas supply risks, to the extent that most of its revenues come from regulated contracts. Fitch believes these risks are moderate given the independence and balance of the regulatory framework in Colombia and the adequacy of natural gas reserves. The current reserves of natural gas are sufficient to meet demand in Colombia for the next eight years (assuming a normal demand of power plants). During the last year, Promigas was issued important regulations that are expected to contribute to the further exploration activity. This should result in new gas reserves which could open new investment projects aimed at regulating demand. It could also strengthen the reliability and security of supply to meet for growing demand for natural gas. Regulatory issues regarding the new transport tariff is under review by the Energy Regulatory Commission and Gas (GREG). Fitch expects that by third quarter-2012 the new tariff to be defined and applied starting from 2013. Increased Financial Leverage both in Parent and Subsidiaries Level As a result of its growth strategy, during the lasts years Promigas has increased its debt to finance their investments, which should become a source of income generation for Promigas in the future. On a consolidated basis, the debt closed the year 2011 at COP1.8 billion. At the end of 2011, Debt-to-EBITDA was 4.4x versus 3.5x at December 2010. On a standalone basis, Promigas ended 2011 with COP928,517 million of debt, resulting in a total debt-to- EBITDA plus dividends ratio of 3.2x. Approximately half of Promigas' consolidated debt is at the parent level. Given the importance of the flow of dividends from its subsidiaries, Promigas' ability to honor its debt is partially dependent upon the debt service of its subsidiaries. Over the next years, Fitch expects an increase in capital expenditures both in Promigas and its subsidiaries. This will total roughly COP700,000 million and will require new debt. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio should reach a maximum of 4.0x during 2012 and start to fall in the medium term (once the new investment start contributing to cash flow generation). Fitch considers the current leverage weak for the rating category. Weakened Liquidity Position At the end of March 2012, Promigas had cash for COP14.600 million for maturities of short-term debt COP305 million. In the medium term, Fitch expects Promigas' liquidity position to recover due to rising operational generation expectations and considering more moderate debt maturities in the medium term. Also, Fitch believes that the refinancing risk is low. This is because both Promigas and its subsidiaries are active issuers in the capital market and have uncommitted credit lines with the local banking. Guidelines for Further Rating Actions Fitch may revise Promigas' Outlook to Negative or downgrade the ratings should the company's cash flow generation remain under pressure beyond 2013. Another possible factor that precipitate a negative rating action is if new investments do not result increased operational generation so debt-to-EBITDA ratio remain at levels higher than 4.0x beyond 2013. Likewise, additional investment that does not involve its financing an equity component coupled with lower than expected returns on its investments could trigger a downgrade to the current rating. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria