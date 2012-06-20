June 20 - Overview
-- U.S. sales and marketing agency Acosta announced that it has entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire Mosaic Sales Solutions for $300 million.
-- Although debt funded, this acquisition only results in a modest
increase in debt leverage and we believe it is largely complementary to
Acosta, providing a good platform for growth.
-- We are assigning Acosta's proposed $300 million tranche C senior
secured term loan a 'B+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating. In addition,
we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that the company's
financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement
over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Acosta Inc., including its 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned the company's proposed $300 million tranche C senior secured
term loan a 'B+' debt issue rating with a recovery rating of '3'. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of
principal in the event of a payment default.
The senior secured credit facility also consists of a $985 million term loan B
and a $90 million revolving credit facility. We affirmed our 'B+' issue rating
on that debt and the '3' recovery rating remains unchanged.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Acosta's "satisfactory" business risk profile, combined
with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We view Acosta's business
risk profile as satisfactory due to favorable industry dynamics and our belief
that it will grow sales and profits as consumer packaged-good (CPG) producers
will increase outsourcing of sales and marketing functions. Although the
Mosaic acquisition will be debt funded, we expect pro forma credit protection
measures to remain in line with the indicative ratios for the 'B+' rating,
with pro forma total debt/EBITDA of 6.4x for the 12 months ended April 2012.
We believe the Mosaic acquisition is largely complementary to Acosta's product
offerings and enhances its capabilities with services such as experiential
marketing and digital services. This provides a good platform for sales growth
as Acosta can offer its clients an expanded set of marketing solutions.
However, Mosaic's profit margins are somewhat lower than those of Acosta given
the higher labor costs, but overall profitability remains solid, with
operating margin remaining about 20%. We expect Acosta to continue to benefit
from CPG companies outsourcing sales and marketing functions. In our
assessment, Acosta's services are more cost-efficient and cost-effective than
CPG companies keeping those functions entirely in-house. These positive
industry fundamentals should continue to support sales and profit growth.
Moreover, we also anticipate modest food inflation and higher volumes with
existing clients due to increases in size and transaction volume contributing
to higher sales.
We expect sales growth to remain healthy in fiscal 2013 because of new clients
and expanding services to existing clients following similar historical
trends.
Our base-case assumptions for fiscal 2013 include:
-- Revenue growth in the high-single digits;
-- EBITDA growth in the high-single digits, despite higher expenses to
support sales growth; and
-- Healthy free cash flow conversion of about 30% of EBITDA, given
Acosta's limited need for working capital or fixed capital investment.
Given the Mosaic acquisition, we expect Acosta's financial risk profile to
remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement over the intermediate term.
We expect the company to continue to use a portion of the free cash flow to
reduce debt, leading to modest improvement of debt leverage toward the mid-5x
area and interest coverage toward the mid-2x area by the end of fiscal 2013.
Liquidity
We view Acosta's liquidity as "adequate" and we expect the company's sources
of liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months.
Sources of liquidity will include available borrowings on its proposed $90
million revolving credit facility and funds from operations. Its uses, we
expect, will be a modest amount of capital spending, a very small amount for
working capital, 1% annual amortizations of its term loan, and an excess cash
flow sweep payment. The company is generally cash flow positive every quarter
throughout its fiscal year. We also anticipate that Acosta will convert
between 30% to 40% of its EBITDA to free cash flow.
Relevant aspects of Acosta's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next two years;
-- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a meaningful
decline in EBITDA;
-- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom over
maintenance financial covenants; and
-- No meaningful near-term maturities.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on the company's $1.375 billion senior secured credit
facility, consisting of a $300 million tranche C term loan, $985 million term
loan B and $90 million revolving credit facility, is 'B+', the same as the
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Acosta, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable ratings outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial
risk profile will remain highly leveraged with limited improvement over the
intermediate term, limiting a possible upgrade. However, we may consider an
upgrade if leverage falls below 5x on a sustained basis. This could occur if
sales grow 15% while selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense
growth is slow, at 2% to 3%.
Conversely, although we currently anticipate steady improvements in operating
performance, any declines in profitability leading to leverage exceeding 7x
could trigger a negative reassessment of the rating. This could occur if sales
growth slows to 5%, while SG&A grows at about the same pace. A more aggressive
financial policy could also trigger a downgrade, including a dividend
recapitalization that could cause debt leverage to exceed 7x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Acosta Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Acosta Inc.
Senior Secured
US$300 mil term ln C bank ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Acosta Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 3
