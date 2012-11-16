Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Victoria Funding (EMC III) plc's commercial mortgage-backed notes due 2014 notes, as follows: GBP0.2m class D (XS0231023077) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP1.9m class E (XS0231024802) affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 30% The downgrade of the class D notes reflects the short duration until legal final maturity of the notes, in April 2014. With less than 18 months remaining, the agency has applied a 'BBBsf' rating cap - despite the low leverage of the class D notes - in order to reflect growing risk that unforeseen delays might jeopardise recovery in time for bond maturity. Meanwhile, the reduction in the RE for the class E notes takes into consideration further reductions in estimated net recoveries, resulting from sharp market value declines, as a result of a forced sale of the asset in a depressed investment market. The collateral consists of a single Coventry-based tertiary retail asset securing the sole loan in the pool, which is in default. Having failed to refinance the loan or sell the asset prior to loan maturity (30 September 2011), the borrower of the Brisk loan went into bankruptcy in August 2012. An administrative receiver has been appointed and will be considering what options it has in order to realise value from the property. As at the last interest payment date, loan interest coverage was 1.36x, which will broaden the options available. However, interest due on the Brisk loan, which will increase as penalty interest is applied, is likely to still result in the class E notes failing to be serviced in full. As this shortfall falls on the class E notes, formal default of this instrument is only a matter of time. Given the depressed investment market and the tertiary quality of the asset, Fitch expects a significant loan loss to be borne exclusively by class E noteholders, as reflected in the ratings. The agency estimates a principal recovery for this class in the region of 30%.