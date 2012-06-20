June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' rating to New York City-based Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) GBP650 million 5.250% notes due 2042. Other ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, and the stable outlook are not affected by the new issuance. TWC reported almost $27 billion of debt at March 31, 2012, as well as $2.6 billion in cash. We expect much of that elevated cash balance, along with approximately $1 billion of proceeds from the new notes, to be used for debt repayment over the next couple of years. Our ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" business risk profile, underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. cable operator, solid free operating cash flow generation which we expect to be at least in the mid- to upper-$2 billion area in 2012, and a robust, high-bandwidth network. The rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV business is mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to mid-single-digit basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and to Verizon's and AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services. Importantly, both the rating and the stable outlook anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage of no more than the 3.25x metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Time Warner Cable Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Time Warner Cable Inc. GBP650 mil 5.250% notes due 2042 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Richard Siderman, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5034; richard_siderman@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Naveen Sarma, New York (1) 212-438-7833; naveen_sarma@standardandpoors.com