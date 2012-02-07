Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insurance Rating MethodologyFeb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings for W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) and related property/casualty operating subsidiaries. These ratings include Berkley's 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as well as its senior debt, subordinated debt, and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's rating affirmation reflects Berkley's strong niche market positions in several lines with a strong underwriting culture, modest exposure to catastrophe losses, and favorable long-term financial results, partially offset by average (albeit improved) capitalization and relatively high financial leverage. Berkley continues to generate solid underwriting results with a 98.3% GAAP combined ratio in 2011 following 94.5% in 2010. Results deteriorated in 2011 due to modestly higher catastrophe losses of $153 million versus $81 million in 2010 and slightly lower favorable reserve development from increased loss-cost trends observed by the company. Although the company has experienced modest premium rate increases during the year, Fitch believes underwriting profits are likely to improve only slightly in 2012 due to continued competitive insurance market conditions and recognizing the lag time between premiums written and earned. Fitch believes that Berkley is positioned to grow opportunistically in 2012 following modest premium growth reported in 2011 and rate increases in certain lines. Statutory operating leverage (net premiums written to surplus) has recently been under 1.0 times (x) (declining to 0.82x in 2010) reflecting Berkley's willingness to shrink its top line when prices do not support underwriting guidelines, which Fitch views favorably. Over the past three years, Berkley's shareholders' equity has increased by over 31%, including 8% in 2011, to $4 billion, despite significant share repurchases, reflecting solid earnings and a meaningful financial market recovery. Fitch believes the company remains more modestly capitalized when examined against traditional operating leverage measures on an absolute basis and relative to peers. Berkley's debt-to-total capital ratio of 30.3% as of Dec. 31, 2011 is above peer averages but down from 32% at year-end 2010, due to growth in shareholders' equity. Fitch expects leverage to remain near 30% and earnings-based interest coverage to remain in the mid-upper single digits in the near term. Key rating triggers that could lead to a positive rating action include: 1) a material increase in risk-adjusted capitalization; 2) continued favorable operating performance including maintenance of loss reserve adequacy, solid underwriting and profit performance on an absolute basis and relative to peers; and 3) a sustained material reduction in financial leverage to low double-digits. Key rating triggers that could lead to a negative rating action include: 1) a sharp reduction in capitalization due to higher than expected losses in its investment portfolio, material adverse reserve development, or poor underwriting results; 2) a sustained deterioration of operating performance on an absolute basis or relative to peers. Additionally, a material increase in Berkley's debt-to-total capital ratio above 30% for several consecutive quarters could lead to Fitch expanding the notching between Berkley's IDR and its debt ratings, resulting in a one-notch downgrade to the company's senior and subordinated debt ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: W.R. Berkley Corporation --IDR at 'A-'; --$200 million 5.875% senior debt due 2013 at 'BBB+'; --$200 million 5.6% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+'; --$150 million 6.15% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --$300 million 7.375% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --$300 million 5.375% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+'; --$76 million 8.7% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2037 at 'BBB+'. W.R. Berkley Capital Trust II --Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'. Berkley Regional Insurance Company Admiral Insurance Company Carolina Casualty Insurance Co. Nautilus Insurance Company Acadia Insurance Company Firemens Ins Co of Washington DC Berkley Regional Specialty Insurance Co. Continental Western Insurance Co. Tri State Insurance Co. of Minnesota Union Insurance Company Berkley National Insurance Co. Union Standard Lloyds --IFS at 'A+'. Berkley Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Gretchen K. Roetzer Director 1-312-606-2327 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director 1-312-368-3136 Committee Chairperson R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director 1-312-368-3144 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).