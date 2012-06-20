June 20 (The following statement was released by the rating
June 20 - Overview
-- Thomas H. Lee Partners is acquiring U.S. and Brazilian churrascaria
restaurant operator Brasa Holdings Inc., the direct parent of Fogo de Chao
Churrascaria Holdings LLC, in a $400 million leveraged buyout.
-- We are assigning Brasa our 'B' corporate credit rating and affirming
all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao.
-- We are also assigning the company's proposed $205 million first-lien
facility a 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery rating, and its
proposed $70 million second-lien term loan a 'B-' issue-level rating with a
'5' recovery rating.
-- The stable outlook our expectation for relatively stable performance
and modest improvement of credit metrics over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned Brasa Holdings
Inc. its 'B' corporate credit rating. Brasa is the direct parent of Fogo de
Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned Brasa's $205 million first-lien credit facility
our 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery rating. The facility consists
of a $25 million revolver and a $180 million first-lien term loan. The '2'
recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery
of principal in the event of a payment default.
Concurrently, we assigned the company's proposed $70 million second-lien term
loan our 'B-' issue-level rating with a '5' recovery rating. The '5' recovery
rating indicates our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao
Churrascaria Holdings LLC, including its 'B' corporate credit rating. The
outlook is stable. Following closure of the transaction, we expect to withdraw
all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao.
Rationale
The proposed LBO of Brasa by Thomas H. Lee Partners results in our
reassessment of the company's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged"
from "aggressive." The additional debt leads to moderate deterioration of
Brasa's credit measures, with pro forma total debt to EBITDA increasing to
about 5.8x at April 30, 2012, from about 4.7x, and EBITDA coverage of interest
weakening to about 2.1x from nearly 3.0x before the transaction. These
measures are characteristic of a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
We anticipate that these measures will improve over the near term because of
modest profitability gains, with total debt to EBITDA trending toward the
mid-5x area by the end of 2012. Over the medium term, we anticipate further
modest debt reduction from the excess cash flow sweep as mandated by the
proposed credit agreement.
We assess Brasa's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its small
size, very small revenue and EBITDA base, intense competition in the
restaurant space, and what we believe is a particular susceptibility of the
company's operations to economic conditions. Still, the company has a good
niche position in the Brazilian steak-house (churrascaria) segment and we
believe its margins demonstrate that it operates relatively efficiently.
The company's EBITDA margin deteriorated somewhat in recent quarters due to
same-store sales pressure and higher commodity costs, but it is still healthy,
at about 27.8%, and compares favorably with many other restaurant operators.
We anticipate relatively stable performance for Brasa during the remainder of
the year and our specific assumptions for 2012 include:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue growth reflecting only modest same-store
sales gains and incremental sales from newly opened restaurants;
-- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as the company manages commodity
inflation by altering its selection of meats, and from a lean cost structure
that benefits from a labor cost advantage;
-- Capital expenditures modestly higher than during 2011, to support two
new restaurants in the U.S. and one in Brazil;
-- Modestly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation; and
-- Credit measures remaining in line with a highly leveraged financial
risk profile.
Liquidity
We view Brasa's liquidity as "adequate." Relevant aspects of this assessment
include:
-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to
decline 15%.
-- The company will have to comply with maintenance financial covenants
under the proposed credit facilities; we anticipate about 30% cushion to the
covenants.
-- There are no near-term debt maturities.
Sources of liquidity include funds from operations, available borrowings under
the proposed $25 million revolver (undrawn at closing), and cash on hand of
about $2 million post transaction. Despite slightly higher expectations for
capital expenditure we anticipate Brasa generating modestly positive FOCF.
Recovery analysis
We rate Brasa's first-lien credit facility 'B+' with a '2' recovery rating,
indicating our expectation for substantial (90%-70%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default. In addition, we rate the company's second-lien
term loan 'B-' with a '5' recovery rating, indicating our anticipation for
modest (10%-30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For
the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Brasa, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for relatively stable performance
and modest improvement of credit metrics over the next 12 months.
We could lower the ratings if the challenging economic environment and
inflationary pressures hurt Brasa's sales growth and EBITDA margin, leading to
total debt to EBITDA increasing above 6.2x. In this scenario, gross margin
declines by about 100 basis points from current levels and same-store sales at
the U.S. restaurants decrease by about 3%, leading to about 8% EBITDA
deterioration.
Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if Brasa, while
demonstrating a commitment to leverage reduction, is successful in enhancing
profitability and bolstering sales growth. This would result in leverage
approaching the mid-4x area. This could occur if, for example, the company's
EBITDA increases by about 19% and, at the same time, the company reduces its
debt by about 5% from April 30, 2012 levels.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Brasa Holdings Inc
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$180 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$70 mil bank ln due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 5
Ratings Affirmed
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 2
Primary Credit Analyst: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839;
mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Andy Sookram, New York (1) 212-438-5024;
andy_sookram@standardandpoors.com
