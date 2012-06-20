June 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 20 - Overview -- Thomas H. Lee Partners is acquiring U.S. and Brazilian churrascaria restaurant operator Brasa Holdings Inc., the direct parent of Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC, in a $400 million leveraged buyout. -- We are assigning Brasa our 'B' corporate credit rating and affirming all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao. -- We are also assigning the company's proposed $205 million first-lien facility a 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery rating, and its proposed $70 million second-lien term loan a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '5' recovery rating. -- The stable outlook our expectation for relatively stable performance and modest improvement of credit metrics over the next 12 months. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned Brasa Holdings Inc. its 'B' corporate credit rating. Brasa is the direct parent of Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Brasa's $205 million first-lien credit facility our 'B+' issue-level rating with a '2' recovery rating. The facility consists of a $25 million revolver and a $180 million first-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Concurrently, we assigned the company's proposed $70 million second-lien term loan our 'B-' issue-level rating with a '5' recovery rating. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC, including its 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. Following closure of the transaction, we expect to withdraw all existing ratings on Fogo de Chao. Rationale The proposed LBO of Brasa by Thomas H. Lee Partners results in our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive." The additional debt leads to moderate deterioration of Brasa's credit measures, with pro forma total debt to EBITDA increasing to about 5.8x at April 30, 2012, from about 4.7x, and EBITDA coverage of interest weakening to about 2.1x from nearly 3.0x before the transaction. These measures are characteristic of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We anticipate that these measures will improve over the near term because of modest profitability gains, with total debt to EBITDA trending toward the mid-5x area by the end of 2012. Over the medium term, we anticipate further modest debt reduction from the excess cash flow sweep as mandated by the proposed credit agreement. We assess Brasa's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its small size, very small revenue and EBITDA base, intense competition in the restaurant space, and what we believe is a particular susceptibility of the company's operations to economic conditions. Still, the company has a good niche position in the Brazilian steak-house (churrascaria) segment and we believe its margins demonstrate that it operates relatively efficiently. The company's EBITDA margin deteriorated somewhat in recent quarters due to same-store sales pressure and higher commodity costs, but it is still healthy, at about 27.8%, and compares favorably with many other restaurant operators. We anticipate relatively stable performance for Brasa during the remainder of the year and our specific assumptions for 2012 include: -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth reflecting only modest same-store sales gains and incremental sales from newly opened restaurants; -- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as the company manages commodity inflation by altering its selection of meats, and from a lean cost structure that benefits from a labor cost advantage; -- Capital expenditures modestly higher than during 2011, to support two new restaurants in the U.S. and one in Brazil; -- Modestly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation; and -- Credit measures remaining in line with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Liquidity We view Brasa's liquidity as "adequate." Relevant aspects of this assessment include: -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%. -- The company will have to comply with maintenance financial covenants under the proposed credit facilities; we anticipate about 30% cushion to the covenants. -- There are no near-term debt maturities. Sources of liquidity include funds from operations, available borrowings under the proposed $25 million revolver (undrawn at closing), and cash on hand of about $2 million post transaction. Despite slightly higher expectations for capital expenditure we anticipate Brasa generating modestly positive FOCF. Recovery analysis We rate Brasa's first-lien credit facility 'B+' with a '2' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for substantial (90%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. In addition, we rate the company's second-lien term loan 'B-' with a '5' recovery rating, indicating our anticipation for modest (10%-30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Brasa, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation for relatively stable performance and modest improvement of credit metrics over the next 12 months. We could lower the ratings if the challenging economic environment and inflationary pressures hurt Brasa's sales growth and EBITDA margin, leading to total debt to EBITDA increasing above 6.2x. In this scenario, gross margin declines by about 100 basis points from current levels and same-store sales at the U.S. restaurants decrease by about 3%, leading to about 8% EBITDA deterioration. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if Brasa, while demonstrating a commitment to leverage reduction, is successful in enhancing profitability and bolstering sales growth. This would result in leverage approaching the mid-4x area. This could occur if, for example, the company's EBITDA increases by about 19% and, at the same time, the company reduces its debt by about 5% from April 30, 2012 levels. Ratings List New Ratings Brasa Holdings Inc Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 US$180 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 2 US$70 mil bank ln due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Affirmed Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 