Overview
-- In our view, Dutch banks are exposed to the potential of a more
protracted downturn in The Netherlands and the wider eurozone.
-- We are therefore revising our economic risk score for The Netherlands
and our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to '3' from '2'.
-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.
(AHB) to negative from stable and affirming the 'A/A-1' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of potential pressure on AHB's
risk position if continued weakness in the Dutch housing market results in a
sustained and material rise in credit losses.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. (AHB) to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.
Rationale
We have reviewed the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on The
Netherlands. Against the backdrop of a potentially more protracted downturn in
The Netherlands and wider eurozone, we have revised our economic risk score
for The Netherlands and our BICRA assessment to '3' from '2' (for more
information, see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased
Economic Risks," published Nov. 16, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
We have also lowered our anchor--or starting point for our ratings--for banks
operating in The Netherlands, including AHB, to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
As a result, we have revised down AHB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to
'bbb' from 'bbb+', reflecting our view of the impact of moderately higher
economic risk in The Netherlands on AHB's SACP.
The revision of our economic risk score for The Netherlands incorporates our
view of a prolonged housing market slump with potentially adverse consequences
for consumer confidence and ripple effects to other sectors of the economy. We
also take into consideration the potential for further pressure on the Dutch
public and private sectors as a result of proposed measures to reduce the
budget deficit. Finally, we consider that the economic downturn in the wider
eurozone will drag on economic growth given the Dutch economy's relatively
high export dependency.
The affirmation of the ratings on AHB partly reflects its "strategically
important" status to its parent, Achmea B.V. (Achmea). AHB remains an
important distribution channel for the insurance group, and bank products are
viewed as complementary to insurance products and have cross-selling
opportunities. Prior to the lowering of the anchor for Dutch banks, the
long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on AHB was two notches above the SACP as
it was capped at one notch below the 'A+' ratings on Achmea. In line with our
criteria for rating subsidiaries of insurance companies, this notching has now
been increased to three notches above the SACP, leaving the ICR unchanged.
The affirmation also reflects the downward revision of our assessment of the
bank's capital and earnings to "strong" from "very strong" as a result of
higher risk weights being applied to AHB's exposures. At the same time, we
revised our assessment of its risk position to "strong" from "adequate". Our
assessment of the bank's capital and earnings reflects our expectation that
its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, according to Standard & Poor's
measures, will increase from 12.6% at end-December 2011 (based on revised risk
weights) to between 13% and 13.5% over the next 24 months on the back of
modest internal capital generation, low risk-weighted asset (RWA) growth, and
the absence of dividends.
Our "strong" assessment of the bank's risk position reflects our view of AHB's
limited growth in exposures, focus on prime residential mortgage lending with
a conservative risk appetite, and loan loss experience that compares favorably
with peers in countries that have an economic risk score of '3' and a similar
product mix.
We continue to assess the bank's business position as "weak" given its
monoline focus and small market share. Our view of funding and liquidity as
"moderate" remains unchanged and reflects AHB's wholesale-funded profile and
high asset encumbrance.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of potential pressure on AHB's risk
position if continued weakness in the Dutch housing market results in a
sustained and material rise in credit losses.
We could lower the ratings if a rising trend in credit losses above what we
typically observe for mortgage-focused peers in countries that have an
economic risk score of '3' lead us to revise down our risk position assessment
to "adequate" from "strong". We could also lower the rating if we consider
that its strategic importance to the group was reducing or if we lower the
ratings on its parent, Achmea.
We could revise the outlook to stable if AHB's loan portfolio remains
resilient to wider housing market pressures and the bank maintains its
conservative risk profile.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Moderate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 A/A-1
Senior Secured A
Senior Unsecured A
Subordinated A-
