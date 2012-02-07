-- We expect American Petroleum Tankers to maintain a stable but highly
leveraged financial profile, benefiting from relatively stable revenues and
sharply reduced capital spending.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the
company and our 'B+' rating on its $285 million first-lien notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain its time-charter coverage and continue to generate relatively stable
revenues and earnings.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on New York City-based American Petroleum
Tankers LLC (APT). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'B+' rating on the company's
$285 million first-lien notes. The '1' recovery rating, indicating the
expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default scenario,
is unchanged.
"We are affirming our ratings on American Petroleum Tankers because we expect
the company to maintain relatively stable revenues and earnings over the next
year, benefiting from time-charter contract agreements with reputable
counterparties," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Funmi Afonja.
"Although the company has greatly reduced its capital spending after
completing its start-up vessel newbuild program, we expect the company's
financial profile to remain highly leveraged because of the large debt it
incurred to build its initial fleet and the accretion of the company's
pay-in-kind subordinated debt," she added.
The ratings on New York-based American Petroleum Tankers LLC (APT), a wholly
owned subsidiary of American Petroleum Tankers Parent LLC, reflect its highly
leveraged financial profile and participation in the highly competitive and
capital-intensive shipping industry. The ratings also reflect the company's
relatively small in an industry where size is important and its exposure to
cyclical demand swings in certain end markets.
APT carries refined petroleum products between ports in the U.S. The
Blackstone Group and Cerberus Capital own APT. APT owns a small fleet of five
product tankers, totaling 245,000 deadweight tons. The vessels have an average
age of 1.6 years, making it the youngest fleet in the industry.
"APT's business and financial risk profiles incorporate the cyclical demand
swings and the company's relatively small size," Ms. Afonja said. Standard &
Poor's categorizes APT's business risk profile as "weak," its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria
define the terms).
