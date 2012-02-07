OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on 10 classes of notes from CSAM Funding IV. -- We removed our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, D-1, and D-2 notes from CreditWatch positive. -- The affirmations mainly reflect sufficient credit support available to the notes at the current rating levels. Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 10 classes of notes from CSAM Funding IV, a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by CSFB Alternative Capital Inc. At the same time, we removed our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, D-1, and D-2 notes from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Nov. 14, 2011 (see list). Today's affirmations reflect sufficient credit support available to the notes at the current rating levels since we raised our ratings on the classes on Jan. 26, 2011. The transaction has since continued to amortize. As of the Jan. 3, 2012, trustee report, the class A notes have been paid down to 41.29% of their original balance. We did not raise our ratings on the notes at this point primarily because the transaction is subject to potential market value risks due to its exposure to long-dated securities. The transaction currently has approximately $93 million in underlying collateral, or 26.51% of the collateral portfolio, that matures after the transaction's legal final maturity. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS CSAM Funding IV Rating Class To From C-1 BBB- (sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Pos C-2 BBB- (sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Pos D-1 BB- (sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Pos D-2 BB- (sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED CSAM Funding IV Rating A-1 AAA (sf) A-1NV AAA (sf) A-1V AAA (sf) A-2 AA+ (sf) B-1 A+ (sf) B-2 A+ (sf) TRANSACTION INFORMATION Issuer: CSAM Funding IV Collateral manager: CSFB Alternative Capital Inc. Trustee: The Bank of New York Mellon Transaction type: Cash flow CLO Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Hu, New York (1) 212-438-2206; daniel_hu@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314; jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com