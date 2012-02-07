-- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions
for 2012, 2013, and 2014.
-- This has a negative impact on U.S.-based natural gas producer Comstock
Resources' estimated profitability and cash flows.
-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating on Comstock to
'B+' and our rating on its senior unsecured debt to 'B' (the recovery rating is
'5').
-- Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate"
liquidity and the potential for it to weaken further if natural gas prices
remain depressed.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
corporate credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our issue rating on the
company's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for bondholders in
the event of a payment default.
The downgrade follows our recent revision of our natural gas price
assumptions. The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "weak" business risk
and "aggressive" financial risk, as our criteria define the terms. "We expect
that natural gas prices will remain weak over the next one to two years, which
will pressure the company's profitability while it shifts capital to oil
projects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley. Additional
factors we incorporate are Comstock's small and geographically concentrated
reserve base and our estimate that the company will outspend operating cash
flows in 2012, despite its recent $100 million reduction in planned capital
expenditures for this year.
Our ratings also take into account Comstock's experienced management team
and competitive cost structure. Comstock is an independent exploration and
production company that operates primarily in onshore Texas and Louisiana. As of
year-end 2011, the company's proven reserve base was small at about 1.3 billion
cubic feet equivalent, and weighted toward natural gas (85%).