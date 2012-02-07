-- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014.

-- This has a negative impact on U.S.-based natural gas producer Comstock Resources' estimated profitability and cash flows.

-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating on Comstock to 'B+' and our rating on its senior unsecured debt to 'B' (the recovery rating is '5').

-- Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" liquidity and the potential for it to weaken further if natural gas prices remain depressed.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default.

The downgrade follows our recent revision of our natural gas price assumptions. The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk, as our criteria define the terms. "We expect that natural gas prices will remain weak over the next one to two years, which will pressure the company's profitability while it shifts capital to oil projects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley. Additional factors we incorporate are Comstock's small and geographically concentrated reserve base and our estimate that the company will outspend operating cash flows in 2012, despite its recent $100 million reduction in planned capital expenditures for this year.

Our ratings also take into account Comstock's experienced management team and competitive cost structure. Comstock is an independent exploration and production company that operates primarily in onshore Texas and Louisiana. As of year-end 2011, the company's proven reserve base was small at about 1.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, and weighted toward natural gas (85%).