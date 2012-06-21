June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Caterpillar Inc.'s (CAT) proposed issuance of approximately $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes. The notes will include a mix of maturities of up to ten years. Proceeds will be available for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list appears at the end of this release. Fitch estimates CAT's debt/EBITDA, with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC) on an equity basis, will increase to a range of 1.2 times (x) - 1.3x as a result of the new debt. Debt/EBITDA was 1.06x at March 31, 2012. The higher leverage is toward the upper end of the normal range at this point in CAT's business cycle. However, the leverage does not pressure the ratings. Fitch anticipates CAT's future leverage could return to a lower level as solid demand for machines and power systems contributes to earnings and free cash flow (FCF). Concerns about the impact of modestly higher leverage in the near term on CAT's financial flexibility are mitigated by the company's global presence. Also helping to mitigate concerns are CAT's established and well capitalized dealer network, strong competitive position, diverse customer base, operating discipline, and strategic benefits from recent acquisitions, particularly Bucyrus. CAT's leverage recovered quickly following its $8.8 billion acquisition of Bucyrus in mid-2011 despite a material increase in debt used to fund the transaction. Additional acquisitions could be completed in 2012. However, large transactions are unlikely while CAT focuses on integrating completed acquisitions. Since late 2011, CAT has spent approximately $1.9 billion - $2.0 billion to acquire MWM Holding GmbH (MWM), the remaining 33% of Cat Japan Ltd. not already owned by CAT, and ERA Mining Machinery Limited (ERA). Free cash flow (FCF), excluding CFSC, increased in 2011 to $2.8 billion compared with $2.1 billion in 2010. Fitch excludes from FCF changes in accounts receivable purchased by CFSC. In 2012, Fitch estimates FCF will decline to $1.3 billion-1.4 billion. This is primarily due to larger pension contributions and a planned increase of approximately $1.4 billion in capital expenditures. The impact of these higher expenditures on cash flow and liquidity could be partly offset by asset sales. CAT is in the process of selling Bucyrus' distribution business to various CAT dealers. However, the process could extend into 2013 or later. In addition, CAT has agreed to sell 65% of its third party logistics business for approximately $750 million. The business is profitable but is not considered a strategic asset. Demand for CAT's equipment should continue to expand as a result of long term growth in energy consumption, raw material production, and aging equipment fleets. There are near term concerns about the negative impact on mining activity related to softening commodity prices. CAT's exposure to mining activity is higher following its acquisition of Bucyrus, and extended weakness in demand for commodities could pressure CAT's performance. However, current prices should support additional investment in mining equipment, even if the pace of investment is slower. Other rating concerns include weak conditions in parts of Europe and in U.S. construction markets, slowing growth in emerging regions, execution risks related to the concurrent integration of multiple acquisitions, and large pension contributions. In 2012, CAT expects to contribute $1 billion to its pension plans which were 67% funded at the end of 2011. Net pension obligations totaled nearly $6.3 billion. Another risk is the development of Tier 4 emissions technology required to comply with emissions standards for off-road vehicles. CAT's Tier 4 technology is being implemented through 2014, and its success will be important to the company's competitive position and profitability. Fitch may upgrade CAT's ratings and/or Outlook if long-term demand is sustained in CAT's end markets and acquisitions are integrated successfully. Other factors that may precipitate upward rating momentum include the possibility that CAT may expand market share in emerging regions, consistent maintenance of its financial leverage at low levels through business cycles, and if CAT implements new technology effectively to meet emissions regulation or changing market demands. Conversely, Fitch may downgrade CAT's ratings and/or Outlook if operating results weaken materially due to poor execution or an economic downturn; market share is impaired in key product lines or geographic regions, or aggressive cash deployment results in higher leverage. CAT's liquidity (excluding CFSC) at March 31, 2012 totaled $3.6 billion, including cash of $1.6 billion and credit facility availability of $2.0 billion, offset by $763 million of short term debt and $555 million of long term debt maturities. The $2.0 billion of credit facility availability is the internal allocation to M&PS of CAT's consolidated $8.5 billion facilities. The facilities primarily support commercial paper programs. CAT can revise the allocation of these facilities between CFSC and its manufacturing businesses at any time. The facilities consist of a $2.55 billion 364-day facility expiring in September 2012, a $2.09 billion facility expiring in September 2014, and a $3.86 billion facility expiring in September 2016. CAT has other committed and uncommitted lines, not including facilities available to CFSC. Under inter-company agreements, CAT may borrow up to $1.67 billion from CFSC and CFSC may borrow up to $2.12 billion from CAT, on a short-term basis. In addition, CFSC provides a $2 billion committed credit facility to CAT which expires in 2019. CFSC also purchases, at discount, dealer and customer receivables from CAT. Receivables balances purchased by CFSC totaled nearly $3.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. At CFSC, operating performance has benefited from improved financing volume and a reduction in credit costs, and asset quality is improving toward historical levels. CFSC's capitalization is consistent with similarly rated peers. CFSC's debt ratings are dependent on the support of CAT. The financial relationship between CFSC and CAT is governed and defined by a Support Agreement which requires CAT to maintain 100% ownership of CFSC, maintain CFSC's net worth at not less than $20 million, and maintain CFSC's fixed-charge coverage at not less than 1.15x or higher on an annual basis. 