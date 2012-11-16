Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'BBB+' the Alabama State Port Authority's (the Authority) $372.4 million docks facilities revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: High Dependence on Coal with Uncertainty in Growing Steel Segment: The Authority earns most of its revenue from coal shipments to and from the Port of Mobile (the Port). The Port's coal operations are vulnerable to declines in import coal for energy production due to increased regulation and shale natural gas development. Opening of the Pinto Island Steel Terminal has diversified the Port's revenue stream; however, the proposed sale of ThyssenKrupp plant up river in Calvert, AL provides uncertainty for future steel throughput at the Port. The Port benefits from excellent inter-modal connections and limited service area overlap with other major ports. The Authority plays an important role in Alabama's industrial development policies. Limited Contractually Obligated Payments Results in Volatility: The Port is susceptible to fluctuations in cargo volume as a result of less than 10% of the ports revenues being derived from contractually obligated user payments. The availability of State Coal Severance Tax has been extended retroactively through October 2021. Modest Capital Plan with Limited Future Borrowing: The Authority currently has a $350 million capital plan which it expects to fund from a variety of sources including State and Federal grants. The Authority is also pursuing public - private partnerships to fund its capital plan. The Authority does not expect to enter the capital markets for the foreseeable future. Reasonable Debt Structure: Approximately 84% of the Port's debt is fixed rate with the remainder synthetically fixed. Stable Financial Performance: Fiscal year 2012 projections indicate operating revenues of $144 million increase of 18% from fiscal 2011 driven in large part by growth in General Cargo operations which encompasses steel operations at Pinto Island. For fiscal 2012, debt service coverage excluding state resources has improved to 2.26 times (x) based on projected 2012 financials. The Authority's leverage is moderate with Net Debt/CFADS of 7.50x while liquidity remains consistent with prior years at Days Cash on Hand (DCOH) of 135 days. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Dramatic shifts in the level of coal tonnage; --Significant drop in steel throughput as result of proposed ThyssenKrupp plant sale leading to material deterioration of Port's financial matrixes; --Additional leverage for capital projects without contractual protections for the Authority. SECURITY The bonds are special, limited obligations of the Port payable solely out of and secured by a pledge of and lien on (i) docks facilities revenues and (ii) any income from the investment thereof. CREDIT SUMMARY The Port continues to be susceptible to the business fortunes of its limited spectrum of coal customers as well as ThyssenKrupp's steel operations, which Fitch continues to monitor. The Port's recent revenue diversification through steel development on Pinto Island faces uncertainty due to ThyssenKrupp's planned sale of its steel processing facility in Calvert, AL. The impact of a sale on the Port will depend upon the new buyer's plans to get steel into and out of the Calvert, AL facility. Currently steel slabs are unloaded to barges for the trip up the river to the steel processing facility up river. The risk to the Port is if a new owner is able to transport steel in and out of the facility without using the Port. The Port handled approximately 2.7 million tons of steel at the new Pinto Island facility in fiscal 2012 up from 1.9 million tons of steel in fiscal 2011 but below the initial forecast of 4 million tons. Fiscal year 2012 projections indicate operating revenues of $144 million; an increase of 18% from fiscal 2011. The increase was driven in large part by growth in its General Cargo revenues which includes the Pinto Island Development. Operating expenses in fiscal year 2012 are projected to be up 6% from fiscal 2012 to $117 million also related to increased activities in General Cargo. The Alabama legislature retroactively extended the State Coal Severance Tax through 2021 which is available to the Alabama State Port Authority, after allowing it to lapse in 2011. The Oil and Gas Tax pledged to the Port remains unchanged and at $9.5 million annually with no sunset provisions. Audited financials indicate that in fiscal 2011, net revenue increased to $43 million or 33% from $32 million in 2010. Debt service coverage on a net basis and excluding state resources; was up to 1.9x. For fiscal 2012, debt service coverage excluding state resources is expected to be up to 2.26x. Fitch's analysis indicates coverage would be considerably tighter; however, the Port would still be able to meet its rate covenant in the case of complete elimination of steel throughput on the Pinto Island development. The port facilities serve a variety of cargo types but are heavily reliant on commodities. Coal handling currently accounts for approximately half of port revenue. The port's coal operations serve a narrow group of customers and a regional extraction area with few prospects for long-term growth. In addition, the Port remains vulnerable to declines in import coal for energy production as result of both enhanced environmental regulation and the increasing development of shale natural gas making coal less cost competitive. Coal shipping volume was approximately 14 million tons in fiscal 2012 down from 15 million tons in fiscal 2011. Based upon expected demand from its coal customers Port management has budgeted coal throughput to be up 3% in 2013, still well below its peak of 20 million tons in 2008. The Authority currently has a $350 million capital plan for future development and has indicated that state, federal, and private sector funding is expected to cover development costs. The Authority currently does not expect to enter the capital markets in the near term. Alabama State Port Authority, formerly known as the Alabama State Docks, is a self-supporting state agency governed by a nine-member board of directors. The Authority's revenues are not paid into the state treasury, and the Authority has generally received no appropriations from the general fund of the State of Alabama other than for capital improvements. The governor appoints eight members of the board subject to legislative confirmation and the ninth member is an ex-officio member representing the city or county of Mobile.