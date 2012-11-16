Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. executed a new $270
million first-lien and a new $80 million second-lien credit facility, proceeds
of which predominantly were to refinance existing debt.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' from 'B-',
and removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed on Sept. 19,
2012.
-- In addition, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery
rating to Jacobs' $270 million first-lien senior secured credit facility, and
our 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery rating to Jacobs' $80 million
second-lien senior secured term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that operating performance will
remain stable over the intermediate term such that credit measures will remain
in line with a 'B' rating.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Golden, Col.-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc. to 'B' from
'B-', and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
positive implications on Sept. 19, 2012. The outlook is stable.
We rate Jacobs' first-lien revolving credit facility and term loan 'B+' (one
notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of
'2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. We rate Jacobs' second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (two
notches lower than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery.
The first-lien recovery rating of '2' (expectation of 70% to 90% recovery) is
different from the preliminary recovery rating of '1' (90% to 100% recovery).
This reflects an increase in the term loan to $220 million from the $210
million originally contemplated. The first-lien revolving credit facility
remains at $50 million. The increase in the term loan results in a higher
level of first-lien debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario
compared with our previous analysis. This reduces the recovery prospects for
the first-lien credit facilities enough to warrant a lower recovery rating
compared with our preliminary recovery rating. The issue-level rating on these
loans of 'B+' (compared with our preliminary 'BB-) is in accordance with our
notching criteria. The second-lien term loan was reduced to $80 million from
the $110 million originally contemplated.
Jacobs used the proceeds from its first- and second-lien term loans to
refinance existing debt (at June 30, 2012, Jacobs had around $80 million in
senior secured debt due December 2013 and $210 million in principal amount of
notes due June 2014). It also plans to use the proceeds to buy out a
management contract, acquire a revenue sharing contract, to fund a
reimbursement to the company's owner for prior truck stop plaza acquisitions,
and fund fees and expenses.
Rationale
The rating upgrade reflects the execution of the refinancing transaction,
which eliminates near-term refinancing risk. The upgrade also reflects our
belief that operating performance will remain fairly stable over the
intermediate term, resulting in leverage remaining around 6x and EBITDA
interest coverage remaining around 2x, which we view as in line with a 'B'
rating level.
While the refinancing transaction will add around $20 million in incremental
debt to Jacobs' capital structure, we expect adjusted leverage (pro forma for
the transaction, leverage was 5.9x at June 30, 2012) to remain around 6x over
the intermediate term. This incorporates our expectation that modest EBITDA
growth and term-loan reduction (through required term-loan amortization and
cash flow sweeps) over the intermediate term, partly will be offset by a
continued pursuit of modest acquisitions, particularly of truck plazas in
Louisiana, through both internally generated funds and revolver availability.
We do not expect Jacobs to pursue acquisitions to the extent that adjusted
leverage would increase meaningfully above the low- to mid-6x range.
Our rating on Jacobs reflects our assessment of its financial risk score as
"highly leveraged" and its business risk score as "weak," according to our
criteria.
While the elimination of near-term refinancing risk improves Jacobs' credit
profile, we assess the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged,
because we expect adjusted leverage to remain around 6x over the intermediate
term, and that Jacobs will prioritize acquisitions as a use of excess cash in
lieu of optional debt reduction.
We assess Jacobs' business risk profile as weak, reflecting the second-tier
nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive
markets. We believe these risk factors are only partly offset by Jacobs' good
geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance.
Our rating incorporates our expectation for revenue and EBITDA to grow in the
low-single-digit-percentage area through 2013. Our revenue expectation follows
2.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2012 and our belief that continued
growth in gaming revenue (particularly at The Lodge and Louisiana truck
plazas) will offset our expectation for fuel revenue growth to be flat to a
modest decline in 2013 (it was 31% of net revenue in the first half of 2012).
Our revenue expectation also stems from our belief that demand for gaming will
benefit somewhat from continued modest increases in consumer spending (our
economists currently forecast 1.9% and 2.2% growth in 2012 and 2013,
respectively).
Despite a 3.4% EBITDA decline in the first half of 2012 (on higher legal,
consulting and payroll expense, and a 48 basis point decline in fuel margin),
our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA reflects anticipated revenue
growth and our belief that Jacobs' cost structure will remain fairly constant
over the intermediate term, resulting in the EBITDA margin remaining in the
low- to mid-teens percentage range. Our expectation for EBITDA growth also
reflects the contribution, albeit minimal, from the buyout of the management
contract and the associated elimination of required management fee expenses.
This forecast is despite our belief that the fuel margin will keep exhibiting
modest volatility.
Liquidity
Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18
months and incorporating our performance expectations, Jacobs has an
'adequate' liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of
Jacobs' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more
than 1.2x.
-- We expect sources would exceed uses even if our forecasted EBITDA
declines by 15%.
At June 30, 2012, Jacobs had $10 million of availability under its $40 million
revolver, which has since been increased to $50 million, in addition to $28.2
million of cash on hand. Given interest expense following the financing
transaction will remain about the same as prior to the transaction, and given
our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA through 2013, we believe operating
cash flow will remain sufficient to fund capital expenditures of around 3.5%
of revenue, in line with historic levels, as well as modest distributions to
Jacobs owner. We believe term loan amortization payments of $2.2 million per
year will be manageable, and we expect there will be some remaining cash to
apply towards the required cash flow sweep. We believe any remaining cash flow
will be used for acquisition spending in lieu of optional debt reduction.
The new first and second lien credit facilities have total leverage and
coverage covenants. We believe the cushion under both of these covenants will
remain sufficient over the intermediate term. Jacobs has no meaningful debt
maturities until 2018, when the first lien term loan matures.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the full recovery report to be
published as soon as practical on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that leverage will remain around 6x and
interest coverage around 2x, over the intermediate term. This incorporates our
expectation that modest EBITDA growth and term loan repayment (through
amortization and cash flow sweep provisions) will be partially offset by
acquisitions funded in part through revolver borrowings. Lower ratings could
be considered if EBITDA declines, driving coverage below 2x on a sustained
basis, or if the company pursues leveraging acquisitions resulting in leverage
being sustained over 6x. Higher ratings are unlikely at this time given our
expectation for leverage to remain around 6x, in line with a 'B' corporate
credit rating based on our assessment of Jacobs' business risk profile.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch Removal
To From
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
New Rating
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
Senior Secured
$270M first-lien facility B+
Recovery Rating 2
$80M second-lien term loan CCC+
Recovery Rating 6