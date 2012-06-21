June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clock Finance No.1 B.V.'s notes as
follows:
--CHF132,000,000 Class A (ISIN: XS0289546201) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
--CHF20,000,000 Class B1 (ISIN: XS0289629320) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
--EUR45,400,000 Class B2 (ISIN: XS0289550062) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
--CHF13,000,000 Class C1 (ISIN: XS0289638230) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--EUR52,700,000 Class C2 (ISIN: XS0289550815) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--EUR56,300,000 Class D (ISIN: XS0289551623) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook
Stable;
--EUR40,300,000 Class E (ISIN: XS0289552191) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook
Negative;
--CHF10,000,000 Class F1 (ISIN: XS0289641614) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--EUR18,700,000 Class F2 (ISIN: XS0289552514) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook
Negative.
The affirmation reflects the transaction's good overall performance to date.
According to the May 2012 investor report, total cumulative defaults of the
reference portfolio stand at CHF67.2m, which accounts for 1.4% of outstanding
portfolio balance. Cumulative realised losses since closing account for
CHF39.0m, or 0.8% of outstanding balance, and have already been written-off the
junior not rated class G notes. Realised weighted average recovery rate stands
at 44% of total cumulative defaults.
The Negative Outlook on the class E and the class F1 and F2 pari-passu notes,
reflects their available credit enhancement levels and their junior position in
the capital structure. Although class E notes and class F (F1 and F2) notes
available credit enhancement is sufficient to withstand Fitch's 'BB+sf' and
'Bsf' rating stresses respectively, the agency considers that these notes are
vulnerable in any case of a deterioration on the reference portfolio's
performance.
As per the May 2012 investor report, the reference portfolio is well diversified
in terms of regions and industries. The largest industry, which is
industrial/manufacturing represents 10.8% of the pool. Additionally, the obligor
concentration in the portfolio is relatively low with the top one and 10
obligors accounting for 0.9% and 7.9% of the pool respectively.
The transaction is a partially funded synthetic collateralised debt obligation
(CDO) referencing a revolving portfolio of loans to Swiss small- and
medium-sized enterprises granted by the private banking division of Credit
Suisse (CS). The scheduled maturity date of the transaction and the scheduled
termination date of the CDS on the reference portfolio is 25 February 2013.
Credit Suisse AG, Guernsey Branch (CSG), a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG (CS;
'A'/Stable/'F1'), serves as the cash deposit bank. Following CS's downgrade to
'A'/'F1' in January 2012, CS became a non eligible counterparty under the terms
of the cash deposit agreement. Rather than replace or guarantee its obligations,
CS decided to collateralise the exposure and invest the cash deposit backing the
notes of Clock Finance in eligible securities subject to a repurchase agreement,
permitted by the transaction's documents. Eligible securities have to be rated
'AAA'/'F1+' and denominated in EUR and CHF in the same proportion as the notes.
The Repo Agreement, which includes a trigger of 'A'/'F1', mitigates any market
value changes of the underlying securities. CS acts as the repurchase
counterparty.
