June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Eurofidi's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Long-term IDR remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows the downgrade of Eurofidi's largest ultimate shareholder, the Region of Piemonte to 'BBB+/RWN' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Region of Piemonte to 'BBB+'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative', dated 4 June 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com). Eurofidi's ratings are based on potential support from the Region of Piemonte, and Fitch considers that the probability that the region will provide support to Eurofidi in case of need has reduced as a result of the downgrade. Eurofidi's current ratings reflect its close relationship with the region. The Region of Piemonte controls an 18% stake in Eurofidi, which it indirectly owns through FinPiemonte Partecipazioni. Fitch considers that its Eurofidi's policy role remains quite important for the Region given its role in supporting local SMEs. The RWN on Eurofidi's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the Region of Piemonte, and Eurofidi's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if the Region's rating is downgraded further. In addition, the RWN reflects the possibility that Eurofidi's ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial profile continues to weaken without the region providing support. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Eurofidi's Long-term IDR once the RWN on the region's Long-term IDR is resolved. In resolving the RWN, Fitch will evaluate the company's current financial metrics, in particular the performance of its guarantee exposures and the adequacy of reserve and capital coverage. Eurofidi's asset quality ratios are weak with problem guarantees accounting for 16.8% of gross guarantees at end-2011. At the same date, its net risk considering counter-guarantees was three times its equity. For 2012 Fitch expects asset quality to deteriorate further as the outlook for Italy's economy is weak. If the company appears unable to strengthen its coverage of problem exposures, and the region does not formulate plans to provide support, the ratings could be downgraded. Eurofidi's ratings could be based on its stand-alone strength if Fitch concludes that the probability of support has diminished materially. Eurofidi's IDRs, if based on stand-alone strength would currently likely be in the 'B' or low 'BB' range. Eurofidi is the largest credit-guarantor in Italy. It is a regulated entity under Article 107 of the Italian Banking Act and subject to prudential supervision by the Bank of Italy. In recent years, Eurofidi has significantly diversified its activities outside its home region of Piemonte, with about 70% of guarantees issued across fourteen regions outside Piemonte at end-2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 16 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria