June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating on Boardwalk Pipelines, LP
(Boardwalk). The 'BBB+' long-term IDR and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt
rating on Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP (Gulf South) and Texas Gas
Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas) have also been affirmed.
The Rating Outlook for all three entities is Stable.
These rating actions affect approximately $3.4 billion of outstanding debt.
Boardwalk:
The affirmation of the Boardwalk rating is supported by its predictable cash
flows at operating subsidiaries Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP (Gulf South),
Texas Gas Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas) and Gulf Crossing. Other considerations
include strong support from its ultimate majority owner, Loews Corporation
(rated 'A+', Stable Outlook by Fitch). Factors including the scale, quality and
geographic diversity of its operations are also supportive of the credit
profile. Boardwalk's expanded offerings to its customers with field services and
storage increase the company's diversity.
Concerns include a consolidated financial profile which remains highly leveraged
with the master limited partnership's (MLP) consolidated debt-to-MLP adjusted
EBITDA ratio around 5.5x for the 12 months ending with the first quarter of
2012. Other concerns include a less favorable recontracting environment for the
pipelines, although it has somewhat improved since last year. The completion of
several major infrastructure projects by competitors and the development of new
high-growth shale plays have resulted in increased competition and a reduction
in basis differentials from where they were historically.
Gulf South:
The affirmation of the rating at Gulf South is supported by its stable cash
flows which are supported by multi-year contracts which have a weighted average
contract life of approximately five years, support through its parent and by its
ultimate majority owners, Loews, and its good market position in the Gulf Coast
area. Gulf South sources natural gas from some of the major production areas in
that region, including the Haynesville, Barnett, and Eagle Ford shale plays and
offshore Louisiana. Gulf South's system directly serves markets in the South
and, indirectly through unaffiliated pipelines serves markets in the Southeast,
Midwest, and Northeast, some of the higher-demand regions of the U.S.
Concerns for Gulf South include a somewhat highly-levered financial profile at
Boardwalk and a less favorable recontracting environment for the pipeline due to
increased competition and low basis differentials.
Texas Gas:
Texas Gas's affirmation is supported by its stable cash flows which have
multi-year contracts with a weighted average contract life of six years, support
through its parent and by its ultimate majority owners, Loews, and its favorable
market position which includes access to natural gas supplies in offshore
Louisiana, East Texas and the Fayetteville shale in Arkansas. The system
directly serves markets in the Midwest and indirectly serves the markets in the
Northeast. In addition, its storage facilities make Texas Gas a good candidate
to serve the potential demand from Midwest electric utilities that are
considering the conversion of their older coal-fired generation to natural gas
in order to comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
Concerns for Texas Gas include a somewhat highly-levered financial profile at
Boardwalk and a less favorable recontracting environment for the pipeline system
due to increased competition and low basis differentials.
Predictable Cash Flows:
Robust cash flows at Gulf South and Texas Gas are supported by firm capacity
reservation charges under contract that account for roughly 82% of Boardwalk's
consolidated revenues. Utilization charges related to these firm contracts
account for another 14% of consolidated revenues, resulting in a large portion
of EBITDA that is minimally affected by changes in natural gas price
fundamentals or broader economic conditions.
Strong Support from Loews:
The ratings on Boardwalk, Gulf South, and Texas Gas also reflect the strong
support of Loews. This support was evident most recently with Boardwalk's $550
million acquisition of storage assets in late 2011. A wholly-owned Loews
subsidiary purchased 80% of the assets through a joint venture, and in early
2012, Boardwalk acquired that interest which was largely funded with equity
proceeds.
Loews showed significant support to Boardwalk during the nearly $5 billion
pipeline expansion projects that reached their peak financing needs in 2008 and
2009. Loews provided $200 million of subordinated debt and $1.35 billion in
equity, $700 million of which was in the form of low-distribution-paying Class B
units that convert to common units after June 30, 2013.
Boardwalk does not anticipate needing any further capital financing support from
Loews. However, Fitch views its prior support as being indicative of Loews'
desire to keep Boardwalk and its subsidiaries on a sound financial footing.
Weaker Leverage Metrics at Boardwalk:
Boardwalk's consolidated financial profile remains highly leveraged. For the 12
months ending March 31, 2012, Boardwalk's consolidated debt to MLP adjusted
EBITDA ratio was 5.5x, an increase from 5.2x and 5.0x at the end of 2011 and
2010, respectively. Over the next 12-18 months, Fitch expects leverage metrics
to be in the range of 5-5.5x.
Less-Favorable Recontracting Environment:
The completion of several major infrastructure projects by competitors over the
past few years and the development of new high-growth shale plays has resulted
in increased competition and a reduction in basis differentials. The combination
of these factors along with a sustained weak economy has resulted in pricing
pressure on some contract renewals, which has decreased revenues at both Gulf
South and Texas Gas. Fitch expects these tougher market conditions to continue
at least through 2012.
Parent/Subsidiary Notching:
The one-notch difference in ratings between Boardwalk and its subsidiary
pipeline companies reflects the structural subordination of Boardwalk's debt
obligations to the outstanding debt of Gulf South and Texas Gas.
Company Profile:
Boardwalk is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), a publicly
traded MLP. Loews owns 61% of BWP (excluding the incentive distribution rights)
and including the 2% general partner interest. Boardwalk's operations are
conducted by its five wholly-owned subsidiaries: Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company
LLC (Gulf Crossing), Gulf South, Texas Gas, HP Storage and Field Services. These
operating subsidiaries combine for 14,300 miles of interstate natural gas
pipeline and 13 underground storage fields with 186 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of
aggregate working gas capacity.
Gulf Crossing consists of 360 miles of 42-inch pipe originating near Sherman, TX
and proceeding to the Perryville, LA area. Peak-day delivery capacity is 1.7
Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 1.2 Bcf/d.
Gulf South is a web-like system consisting of 7,360 miles of interstate pipeline
that delivers natural gas from the Gulf Coast area to on-system markets in the
South and off-system markets in the Southeast and Northeast. Peak-day delivery
capacity is 6.9 Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 4.3
Bcf/d. Gulf South also has two natural gas storage facilities located in
Louisiana and Mississippi that have an aggregate 83 Bcf of working gas capacity.
Texas Gas is an interstate natural gas transmission company that has 6,100 miles
of pipeline, extending from Louisiana, East Texas, and Arkansas to the South and
Midwest markets, with indirect access to the Northeast markets through
interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. Peak-day delivery capacity is 4.6
Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 3.2 Bcf/d. Texas Gas
also has nine natural gas storage facilities located in Indiana and Kentucky
that have an aggregate 84 Bcf of working gas capacity.
HP Storage was formed in 2011 and its assets were acquired through an
acquisition. It has seven salt dome natural gas storage caverns with 19 Bcf of
working gas capacity. The storage is connected to Gulf South's pipelines and
there are plans to also connect to Gulf South's Southeast expansion.
Field Services was also formed in 2011 and offers gathering and processing in
East Texas, the Marcellus Shale, and in the Eagle Ford.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Boardwalk
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Gulf South
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
Texas Gas
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has withdrawn the short-term IDR of 'F2' for Boardwalk, Gulf South and
Texas Gas. None issue commercial paper.
