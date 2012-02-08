-- Global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International
PLC (Glencore International AG's holding company) has announced a merger with
U.K. mining company Xstrata PLC in an all-share deal.
-- We believe the enlarged company will have a "strong" business risk
profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Xstrata.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the rating on the
enlarged company will be in line with the current rating on Xstrata.
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its
'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based mining company Xstrata
PLC and its subsidiary Xstrata Canada Corp. (formerly Falconbridge Inc.)
following the announcement of an all-share merger with Glencore International
PLC (the holding company of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch
Pos/--)). We also affirmed the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings and
senior unsecured ratings on both companies.
The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rating on the combined
company will be 'BBB+', the same as on Xstrata, if the merger with Glencore
goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will,
however, depend on further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's
capital spending plans and strategy.
The stable outlook reflects our view that if the merger with Glencore goes
ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012, the rating on the
combined entity is likely to be 'BBB+', the same as Xstrata. The outlook also
factors in our expectation that the combined company will adopt a moderate
financial policy and adjust its investments according to the market
environment.
We could consider a negative rating action on Xstrata and the combined company
if their capital expenditure programs led to high negative FOCF and
substantially higher debt.
We do not see upside rating potential over the next 12 months because of the
uncertain market environment, expected high investment outlays, and
integration risks.
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrey Nikolaev, CFA, Paris (33) 1-4420-7329;
andrey_nikolaev@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Elad Jelasko, CPA, London 00-44-207-176-7013;
elad_jelasko@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;
CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com