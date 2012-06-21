June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to U.S.-based Packaging Corp. of America's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We expect the company to use proceeds to repay its $400 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2013. Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. Our business risk assessment reflects the company's competitive cost position, good customer diversity, and above-average profitability. These are somewhat offset by the cyclical and competitive nature of the packaging industry and limited product diversity. Our financial risk assessment assumes modest volume growth in a slowly recovering economy, steady pricing, and less input cost pressure in 2012 relative to 2011. Under this scenario we expect leverage to approximate 2x EBITDA. Packaging Corp. is a large producer of containerboard and corrugated products that generated $2.7 billion of revenues in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Packaging Corp. of America Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- New rating Proposed $400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Tobias Crabtree, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-6503; tobias_crabtree@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: James Fielding, New York (1) 212-438-2452; james_fielding@standardandpoors.com