Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Aflac Inc.'s $750 million issue of senior unsecured debt consisting of $400 million due in 2017 and $350 million due in 2022. Aflac will use proceeds from the issue to prefund approximately $350 million of Samurai notes coming due in June 2012, for possible capital contributions to insurance subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that Aflac's financial leverage (including pension and lease obligations) was approximately 24%. With this issue, leverage will temporarily increase to around 27%, and we expect it to fall back to less than 25% by year-end 2012. In the longer term, we expect Aflac to maintain financial leverage in the 20%-25% range, and for fixed charge coverage (including operating lease payments) to be around 20x. In 2011, Aflac continued to perform strongly, generating an increase in operating earnings of 7%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Japanese sales increased 19% during the year, reflecting continued strong bank-channel sales and strong sales of the WAYS product. Sales in the U.S. increased 7% in 2011, reflecting good performance in both the core traditional channel and the broker channel. The negative outlook on Aflac parallels the negative outlook on Japan. Any downward movement in the sovereign rating will cause a parallel downward movement in our ratings on Aflac. We expect Aflac to maintain its very strong competitive position, enabling it to continue generating very strong earnings and cash flow and to retain capitalization that supports the ratings. Although Aflac's investment portfolio continues to have significant concentrations, we believe the company has the ability to generate and retain statutory earnings sufficient to maintain capital that supports the current ratings, even when taking into account the potential for these concentrations to lead to investment losses. We expect Aflac to maintain a level of statutory capitalization that is at least redundant at the 'A' level as measured by our capital model. A deficiency at the 'A' level will cause downward pressure on the ratings. RATINGS LIST Aflac Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/-- New Rating Aflac Inc. $750 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Debt A- RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jon Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234; jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Deep Banerjee, New York (1) 212-438-5646; shiladitya_banerjee@standardandpoors