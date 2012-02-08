Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Aflac Inc.'s $750 million issue
of senior unsecured debt consisting of $400 million due in 2017 and $350 million
due in 2022. Aflac will use proceeds from the issue to prefund approximately
$350 million of Samurai notes coming due in June 2012, for possible capital
contributions to insurance subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that Aflac's financial leverage (including
pension and lease obligations) was approximately 24%. With this issue,
leverage will temporarily increase to around 27%, and we expect it to fall
back to less than 25% by year-end 2012. In the longer term, we expect Aflac to
maintain financial leverage in the 20%-25% range, and for fixed charge
coverage (including operating lease payments) to be around 20x.
In 2011, Aflac continued to perform strongly, generating an increase in
operating earnings of 7%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Japanese
sales increased 19% during the year, reflecting continued strong bank-channel
sales and strong sales of the WAYS product. Sales in the U.S. increased 7% in
2011, reflecting good performance in both the core traditional channel and the
broker channel.
The negative outlook on Aflac parallels the negative outlook on Japan. Any
downward movement in the sovereign rating will cause a parallel downward
movement in our ratings on Aflac.
We expect Aflac to maintain its very strong competitive position, enabling it
to continue generating very strong earnings and cash flow and to retain
capitalization that supports the ratings. Although Aflac's investment
portfolio continues to have significant concentrations, we believe the company
has the ability to generate and retain statutory earnings sufficient to
maintain capital that supports the current ratings, even when taking into
account the potential for these concentrations to lead to investment losses.
We expect Aflac to maintain a level of statutory capitalization that is at
least redundant at the 'A' level as measured by our capital model. A
deficiency at the 'A' level will cause downward pressure on the ratings.
RATINGS LIST
Aflac Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/--
New Rating
Aflac Inc.
$750 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Debt A-
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
Primary Credit Analyst: Jon Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Deep Banerjee, New York (1) 212-438-5646;
shiladitya_banerjee@standardandpoors