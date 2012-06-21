June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term IDR of Loews Corporation
and senior unsecured debt ratings at 'A+'. The affirmation affects
approximately $700 million in rated debt at Loews. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Loews' strong credit profile supported by substantial
dividends payments to Loews from its subsidiary companies, large cash and
investment balances at the parent company. The affirmation also reflects Loews'
equity value in its subsidiary companies. Loews is on-track to receive over $600
million in dividend payments this year from its three largest subsidiary
companies. This figure is similar to the amounts of dividends received in 2011.
This exceeds the amounts Loews pays annually at the parent level for operating
expenses, interest and dividends by over $400 million.
Additionally, Loews' credit profile is supported by the parent company's
approximately $4 billion in cash and investments (as of March 31, 2012. Finally,
Loews' equity value in its three publicly traded subsidiaries (CNA, Diamond
Offshore and Boardwalk Pipeline) totals approximately $14.5 billion.
Fitch regards Loews' holding company structure as a benefit to noteholders. This
is because its protects them from operating and legal risks at the subsidiary
company level while enjoying large dividend from those companies. There are no
parental guarantees by Loews for any of its subsidiaries' debt. Additionally,
there are no cross default provisions between subsidiaries or between the parent
and subsidiaries. Additionally, the structure gives noteholders comfort from the
large cash and investments balances at the holding company level. It also
enables Loews to liquidate holdings in its equity affiliates.
Loews maintains liquidity through the aforementioned cash and investments at the
holding or parent company level. Loews also maintains liquidity through
subsidiary dividend payments to the parent and the ability to monetize a portion
of its equity affiliate investments. Loews does not maintain a revolving credit
facility at the parent company. Loews next maturity is its $400 million of 5.25%
notes due March of 2016.
Downside risks to the rating primarily emanate from a change in the use of the
Loews' balance sheet, significant deterioration in the credit quality of the
subsidiary companies and/or substantial capital requirements by the subsidiary
companies.
Fitch currently rates Loews as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Loews is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in the following lines of
business: commercial property and casualty insurance (CNA, a 90% owned
subsidiary); natural gas and oil exploration and production (HighMount
Exploration & Production LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary); the operation of
interstate natural gas transmission pipeline systems (Boardwalk Pipelines, LP, a
61% owned subsidiary); the operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs
(Diamond Offshore, a 50.4% owned subsidiary); and the operation of hotels (Loews
Hotels Holding Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean T. Sexton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3130
Fitch Inc., 70 West Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Daniel Harris
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3217
Committee Chairperson
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research:
--Corporate Rating Methodology (Aug. 12, 2011).
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
