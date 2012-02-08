Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' issue-level rating to Houston-based BMC Software Inc.'s $500 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022. Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on BMC
remains unchanged, as does the stable rating outlook.
BMC's investment-grade rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile (as defined in our
criteria). The firm's modest leverage is offset by a concentrated earnings
base, a very competitive marketplace, and the presence of larger and more
diversified competitors. BMC is a leading provider of systems management
software solutions on mainframe and distributed platforms. Predictable
recurring revenues from contractual maintenance agreements, a highly
defensible market position, and entrenched customer relationships largely
support the company's stable revenue base. (For the latest complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on BMC,
published Feb. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
BMC Software Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
BMC Software Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$500 mil notes due 2022 BBB+