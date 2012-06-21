(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
U.S. natural gas price declines have dramatically altered the merchant
generation sector, which in turn is placing longer-term financial strain on
merchant power projects, according to Ratings in a new Fitch report.
The gas price declines stand to affect projects that were structured when gas
prices ranged from $6 to $13/million British thermal units (MMBtu)
Facilities of all types have been affected with coal facilities feeling the
impact first. This led to many coal plants being mothballed, retired or
defaulting on debt. This was primarily due to the inability to compete with
natural gas-fired generators, along with rising environmental restrictions. Even
some gas units built on higher gas price projections are challenged by needing
to be more selective about dispatch to maximize profit potential.
Power prices have reached levels so low that hydro facilities are also
challenged. Fitch reviews the recent performance of three hydro projects. These
hydro facilities have suffered margin compression, or expect to, due to the
reduced power pricing. The effects are not uniform because differences in debt
structure and leverage ultimately determine financial resilience.
Even so, investors with patient capital can realize value with well-maintained
hydropower assets. Favorable dispatch, long asset life and solid base load
generation drive their competitive market position.
Merchant power projects don't have the revenue protections of fully contracted
projects. Therefore, they need to minimize their exposure to unpredictable
market downturns with lower revenue expectations, lower leverage and or faster
debt payment. Even with a new baseline of gas priced below $5/mmbtu, merchant
power projects should be structured to endure sharp but temporary pricing
declines below this level. This is particularly true when the debt burden is
greatest.
