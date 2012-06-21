(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 21 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Juturna (European Loan Conduit No.16) plc's notes, a UK commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, as follows: --GBP787.2m class A (XS0172827783); affirmed at 'AAsf' Outlook Stable. The affirmation is based on the continued credit strength of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) given its capacity as sole tenant under an original 30-year lease securing the financing. The lease is an unconditional obligation of the BBC, and is un-assignable, non-breakable and fully repairing and insuring. Juturna (European Loan Conduit No.16) plc is a securitisation of an original 30-year fully-amortising fixed rate commercial mortgage loan originated by Morgan Stanley to finance the redevelopment of Broadcasting House, the BBC's headquarters in London. Both the rent payable under the lease and the loan balance (though not the notes) are indexed annually to the retail price index (RPI), subject to a floor of 0% and a ceiling of 5%. An issuer-level RPI swap transforms periodic variable loan payments into a fixed amount, which, combined with the initial loan annuity, provides for fixed-rate debt service under the notes. Irrespective of any interim fluctuations in the balance of the loan, the transaction's structure provides for full repayment of the loan by 2033, subject to the BBC's continued performance under the lease. Fitch applied a single tenant CMBS rating approach, whereby the rating is fully linked to the credit profile of the BBC. Any factors that could undermine the BBC's financial strength would for the foreseeable future trigger a downgrade of the notes. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Will Rendell Analyst +44 20 3530 1416 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Emmanuel Baah Associate Director +44 20 3530 1025 Committee Chairperson Alessandro Pighi Senior Director +44 20 3530 1158 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)