(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Kemerovo Region Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB', a Short-term foreign currency rating
of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.
The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect the agency's expectations for a stabilisation of the
operating balance at 8%-10% of operating revenue and maintenance of moderate
direct risk below 25% of current revenue. However, the ratings also factor in
the volatile revenue due to the high concentration of the local economy and
foreign exposure stemming from a long-term bank loan.
Fitch notes that the maintenance of a sound operating balance at about 12% of
current revenue during two years in a row and debt coverage ratio (direct
risk/operating revenue) in line with the average debt maturity would lead to an
upgrade. Conversely, increasing refinancing pressure due to short-term debt
growth accompanied by a significant deterioration of budgetary performance with
margins below 5%, would lead to a downgrade.
Fitch expects the operating balance to reach about 9% in 2012 (2011: 7.5%) and
stabilize at that level in 2013-2014. January-September 2012's budget shows
deterioration in operating revenue proceeds due to a significant cut of
corporate income tax. Fitch expects full-year operating revenue to decline by 6%
in contrast to a 23% increase of the operating revenue in 2011. However the
administration predicted the revenue deterioration and adjusted operating
expenditure so operating balance will not suffer in 2012.
Fitch expects Kemerovo's direct risk will increase by around RUB2.5bn to
RUB21.6bn by end-2012 and stabilize at that level in 2012-2014. This corresponds
to a gradual decline of the relative debt burden from 25% of current revenue in
2012 to 22% in 2014. The debt coverage ratio will remain strong at about three
years in 2012-2014, in line with the region's debt maturity profile.
The region is exposed to un-hedged foreign currency risk as about 34% of its
direct risk is denominated in USD. As of 1 October 2012 RUB7.5bn (USD237m) of
direct risk is represented by liabilities to Vnesheconombank
('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), which was assumed by the region in the mid-2000s. The
annual interest rate for the outstanding debt volume is only 1% and debt has a
smooth maturity profile until 1 January 2035, which mitigates the debt servicing
burden.
The region has moderate contingent risk stemming from public sector entities'
financial debt and guarantees issued. It accounted for RUB2.4m at end-2011 and
consisted mostly from the previously issued guarantees for promoting economic
development. In late 2011 the region imposed a moratorium on the new guarantees'
issuance and as of 1 October 2012 the only outstanding one is a RUB2bn guarantee
for the local petrochemical company. The administration expects the guarantee
will be cancelled by the end of 2012 according to a mutual agreement among the
region, the borrower and the lender.
The regional economy features a strong industrial base dominated by the coal and
metal industries. This provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget
and the region mostly relies on its own budget revenue. However, a large portion
of tax revenue depends on market conditions and the companies' business
decisions.
The Kemerovo Region is located in the Asian part of Russia, on the border of
Western and Eastern Siberia. The region contributed 1.7% of the Russian
Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 1.9% of the country's population.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)