Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's (CA HL SFH) EUR22.0bn (equivalent) outstanding Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH) at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows Fitch's review of the implementation of the hedging strategy and the subsequent increase in the Discontinuity-Factor (D-Factor) to 26.8% from 23.8% for CA HL SFH's OFH. The hedging strategy has been put in place following the downgrade of Credit Agricole (CA) to 'A+'/Stable/'F1+' from 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+', (see "Fitch Downgrades Credit Agricole to 'A+'; Outlook Stable", dated 14 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com). This is in line with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. Fitch does not stress interest rate risk in its modelling of the asset percentage (AP) supporting a given covered bonds rating for programmes issued on behalf of financial institutions rated at least 'AA-' and 'F1+'. The 26.8% D-Factor for the CA HL SFH programme, combined with CA's 'A+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) allows the OFH to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. One notch uplift to 'AAA' is achievable based on recoveries given default, provided that, in a 'AAA' scenario, the cover pool would generate 100% recoveries on the OFH assumed to be in default. This recovery rate is compatible with an uplift of up to two notches due to the time subordination of OFH under the SFH framework. Swaps are now in place with an intra-group counterparty to hedge interest rate and currency risks mismatches between the mortgage loans and the covered bonds. Specifically, as the French residential loans typically bear a fixed interest rate (on average 85% of the French residential cover pools rated by Fitch), the covered bonds may be exposed to further risk should it become necessary to sell portions of the assets in order to meet payments under the covered bonds. To avoid selling portions of fixed rate assets in an adverse interest-rate situation, thereby incurring substantial market value losses, a hedging strategy is in place to ensure that the fixed rate assets will be swapped into a floating rate when transferred to the SFH. Following the review of the implemented swap documentation, the D-Factor has been increased as the collateral posting deviates from Fitch's criteria. Notably, mark-to-market exposures will be netted between cover pool and covered bond swaps concluded under the same master agreement. Although Fitch understands that the market standard is to net derivatives exposures against the same counterparty, in the agency's opinion, this leaves the programmes open to increased replacement risk, especially if the SFH seeks to replace or novate the asset swaps in view of an asset sale separately from the privileged liabilities swaps. Fitch will monitor the mark-to-market value of the cover assets and covered bonds swaps, and may adjust its AP supporting the OFH's current rating if, at the time of collateral posting upon a downgrade of the swap counterparty below 'A'/'F1', the amount of collateral posted differ significantly from the agency's criteria. Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Natasha Ahmed Associate Director +44 20 3530 1301 Committee Chairperson Cosme De Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.