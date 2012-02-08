Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Marfin Popular Bank (Marfin, 'BB+'/Negative/'B'/) and Bank of Cyprus's (BoC, 'BB+'/ Negative/'B') Cypriot covered bonds, as follows: Marfin covered bonds (Programme I): downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; maintained on RWN Marfin covered bonds (Programme II): downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; RWN removed BoC covered bonds: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; maintained on RWN The outstanding Cypriot covered bonds represent EUR4.2bn of Fitch-rated debt on aggregate, including EUR2bn of bonds issued by Marfin under Programme I (Greek mortgage pool), EUR1.5bn of covered bonds issued by Marfin under Programme II (Cypriot mortgage pool) and EUR700m of covered bonds issued by BoC (Greek mortgage pool). The covered bonds under all three programmes are issued under the Cypriot legal covered bond framework and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Cyprus' sovereign rating to 'BBB-/ Negative' from 'BBB/RWN' on 27 January 2012, and the subsequent downgrades of Marfin and BoC's' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+/Negative' on 2 February 2012 (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns', 'Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Cyprus to 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative' and 'Fitch Downgrades Cypriot Banks' Ratings following Sovereign Downgrade' at www.fitchratings.com). For Marfin's Programme I covered bonds and BoC's covered bonds, a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100% for both programmes only allows for equalisation of each of the covered bonds' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis with the corresponding issuer's IDR being 'BB+' in both cases. In addition, under Fitch's covered bond rating methodology, up to three notches uplift for recoveries could be granted, depending on the level of over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and covered bonds. Fitch determined that an OC of 16.3% and 14.9% for Marfin (Programme I) and BoC, respectively, would allow for recoveries in excess of 51% from the covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'BBB-' rating scenario. Marfin (Programme I) and BOC publicly commit in their respective investor reports to an OC of 16.3% and 17.6%, respectively, which is thus sufficient to grant a one-notch uplift above the covered bond PD rating to 'BBB-'. For both programmes, despite the resolution of the RWN on the two banks' IDRs, the ratings have been maintained on RWN reflecting the adverse economic conditions and heightened uncertainty surrounding ongoing developments in Greece, where the cover assets are domiciled. For more information, see 'Fitch Places 35 Greek RMBS Tranches on RWN; 7 Greek CVB Programmes Maintained on RWN' dated 23 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. For Marfin's Programme II covered bonds, a D-Factor of 70% in combination with Marfin's IDR of 'BB+' would allow the covered bonds to be rated as high as 'BBB-' on a PD basis, and up to 'BBB+' after taking into account recoveries given default. However, the 8.15% level of minimum OC that the issuer has committed to in their investor report only allows for equalisation of the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis with Marfin's IDR at 'BB+'. Based on this level of OC, the covered bonds can only be rated one notch higher at 'BBB-' after giving credit to recoveries from the cover pool when a default of the covered bonds is assumed. Marfin's Programme II covered bonds have been removed from RWN, reflecting the resolution of the RWN on Marfin's IDR. All else being equal, given the equalisation of the PD rating of the covered bonds with the IDRs under all three programmes, any further downgrade of the two banks' IDRs would result in a corresponding downgrade of the rating of the associated covered bonds. 