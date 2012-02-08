Feb 8 - -- U.S. credit collections provider iQor Holdings Inc. has very limited cushion of around 5% under its revolving credit facility's leverage covenant. -- We believe the company will need to increase rolling-12-month EBITDA by approximately 10% from recent levels to meet the covenant beyond mid-2012, when it tightens from 4.75x to 4.25x. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on iQor to 'B-' from 'B' and also lowering all issue-level ratings by one notch. -- The developing outlook reflects that we could either lower the ratings further if a near-term covenant breach became more likely or raise them if iQor achieved sufficient covenant headroom through at least year-end 2013 via an amendment or improved profitability. Feb 8 - Standard & Poor' Ratings Services said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on credit collections provider iQor Holdings Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is developing. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the first-lien term loan to 'B-' from 'B' and the second-lien loan to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. "The downgrade reflects iQor's tight headroom of about 5% under the leverage covenant in the company's secured revolving credit facility," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Catherine Cosentino, "and our expectation that this covenant will remain tight through 2012, even with recent amendments to the credit facility." Specifically, we project that if the company can't increase its rolling-12-month EBITDA by about 10% over the next few quarters from the 12-month reported results for the third quarter of 2011, it may not remain in compliance with the covenant beyond mid-2012, when it tightens from 4.75x to 4.25x. We currently assume some volume growth in 2012, which will translate into revenue and EBITDA growth; however, the company's results have been volatile in recent quarters and this contributes to our view of the risk of a covenant default. The outlook is developing. We could lower the ratings further if a near-term covenant default became more likely; for example, if EBITDA were to remain flat or declined in early 2012 from the levels reported in recent quarters. Conversely, if the company addressed the covenant issue through at least year-end 2013 via an amendment or refinancing, we could raise the ratings by one notch. An alternative scenario to an upgrade, but one we consider less likely, would be if the company experienced substantial growth in its EBITDA and FOCF such that cushion under the leverage covenant grew to 15% or greater, including future step-downs. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828; catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832; allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com