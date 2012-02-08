Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 40 Italian local and regional governments and their debt, and six public sector entities (PSEs). The affected entities had been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 21 December 2011. The regions of Sardinia and Piemonte and the city of Naples have been maintained on RWN. The Long and Short-term ratings of all other issuers have been removed from RWN and the Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Negative. Fitch expects to complete the review of the issuers on RWN over the next few months. The rating actions largely reflect the downgrade of Italy's sovereign Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-'/Negative from 'A+'/Negative on 27 January (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns' at www.fitchratings.com) and the application of the agency's "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 19 April 2011, according to which subnationals' ratings cannot usually be higher than their sovereign. Subnationals that meet the conditions for a rating above the sovereign, as outlined in "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign in the Euro Area" have also been downgraded as they have exhausted the maximum leeway for a subnational rating above the sovereign of a maximum one rating category (three notches). The Autonomous Region of Sardinia's Long-term rating has been downgraded by two notches to 'A' from 'AA-' and remains on RWN pending a more thorough assessment of the region's factors for a rating above the sovereign. The analysis will consider, among others, the evolving intergovernmental arrangements towards a funding system from national subsidies to tax sharing. As the region meets three of the four factors (institutional strength, financial autonomy, economic strength and fiscal antagonism) for a rating above the sovereign, Fitch will review the extent to which Sardinia's below average economic wealth indicators may lead to an unfavourable balance in expenditure and revenue. Even if the assessment of the tax resiliency to economic trends and stress is favourable, Sardinia's below national average economic strength does not suggest more than a one-notch uplift above the Italian sovereign. The regions of Calabria and Sicily, the provinces of Brescia, Lecce, Pescara, and Varese, and the cities of Carrara, Naples and Siena have been downgraded by one further notch beyond the compression deriving from the application of the "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", subsequent to the sovereign downgrade. The 'BBB' rating category for these issuers reflects Fitch's expectations of protracted weak debt and debt-service coverage ratios over the medium term, due to a combination of high debt levels and/or stress on revenue generation from the ongoing economic recession. Fitch expects a GDP contraction of 1.7% nationally in 2012, near stagnation in 2013 (GDP +0.2%), and risks of weak growth afterwards. In some cases the rating action also considers the issuers' negative fund balance or, specific local factors, such as diminishing subsidies from the local Bank Foundation for the City of Siena. The Negative Outlooks mostly mirror that on Italy. For 'BBB' category issuers, it also reflects the higher vulnerability of their budgets to an eventual intensification of the ongoing economic and financial crisis. The resolution of the RWN of the region of Piemonte will focus on the possible consequences of the deliberation of the executive government on 23 January 2012, which mandated the financial manager to cancel former deliberations authorising interest rate and amortising swap transactions on a notional amount of EUR1.8bn of bonds issued in November 2006. If the internal deliberations are eventually cancelled and the region's treasury bank's irrevocable commitment "mandato irrevocabile di pagamento" to pay the swap counterparties (taken when the swap transactions were entered into) is breached, Piemonte's ratings might be downgraded, possibly by multiple notches. Consistent with the Debt and Default section in the agency's "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States" the magnitude of the downgrade will ultimately depend on whether the financial commitments are repealed on grounds of commercial disputes or also because of legal impediments. The resolution of the RWN of the city of Naples will focus on the actions being taken by the newly elected administration to counter liquidity pressures stemming from the growth of uncollectible receivable amid declining national subsidies and risks arising from the responsibility to collect the municipal property tax implemented from 2012. Six companies and agencies owned by Italy's sovereign or subnational governments have also been downgraded following the application of the agency's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" methodology according to which dependent entities cannot be rated above the owner (sponsor) and non-dependent entities cannot be rated above the sponsor, unless their standalone rating is stronger than the owner. Sace's standalone rating has consequently been downgraded to 'A-' from of 'A' to reflect the weaker macro-economic background for the issuer's operations, and subsequent downward pressures on its profitability, as well as the concentration risk stemming from a large proportion of the fixed-income portfolio invested in government bonds issued by the Republic of Italy. Under the top-down approach of the criteria "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" ASAM and ATC's Long term ratings have been downgraded to 'BBB+' and maintain a one-notch differential with their sponsors, the Province of Milan and the Region of Piemonte, respectively. ATC's standalone rating is also 'BBB+'. All things being equal, a downgrade of its sponsor would not automatically lead to a downgrade of ATC's ratings. Autonomous Province of Bolzano Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed City of Trieste Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed Autonomous Province of Trento Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+', with Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed The Long-term local currency ratings of the following issues have been downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA' as they are credit-linked to the Province of Trento: University of Trento's EUR43.7m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2015 (ISIN: IT0003976971) Trentino Trasporti's EUR33.6m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2014 (ISIN: IT0003794127) Garda Trentino Fiere's EUR15m bullet fixed-rate notes due in 2016 (ISIN: IT0004051436) Itea's EUR49.9m amortising fixed-rate notes due in 2015 (ISIN: IT0003794572) Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed Autonomous Region of Sardinia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; maintained on RWN Short-term rating to 'F1' from 'F1+'; maintained on RWN Region of Lombardy Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Region of Veneto Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Region of Lazio Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'A-' affirmed, Outlook revised to Negative Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Region of Piemonte Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; maintained on RWN Short Term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; maintained on RWN Agenzia Territoriale per la Casa della Provincia di Torino - ATC Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Bologna Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Catania Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Florence Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Milan Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' The Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of Azienda Sviluppo Mobilita ed Ambiente SpA (ASAM) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Perugia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Rome Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Venice Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Brescia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Busto Arsizio Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Cagliari Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Capannori Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Como Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Fiumicino Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Milan Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Monza Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Pescara Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Pisa Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Rome Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Turin Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Valmontone Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Verona Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Region of Calabria Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Region of Sicily Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Brescia Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Lecce Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Pescara Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Province of Varese Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Carrara Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Siena Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' City of Naples Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-' maintained on RWN Short term rating of 'F2' maintained on RWN Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Sace SpA Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Poste Italiane SpA Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' with Negative Outlook Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Politecnico di Torino Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' with Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Umbria's bonds Long term local currency rating on the Region of Umbria's EUR487.3m 4.86% amortising notes due 2018 (ISIN: XS0156017955) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' as they are credit-linked to the Italian sovereign Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings of the cities of Carrera, Siena and Brescia and the Region of Lombardy were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. All other ratings were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuers, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The Region of Lombardy and the cities of Siena and Carrara did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond their available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 19 April 2011, "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign in the Euro Area", dated 1 June 2011, "Revenue Supported Rating Criteria" dated 20 June 2011, "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" dated 21 April 2011, "Rating Guidelines for Colleges and Universities Outside US" dated 7 July 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com.