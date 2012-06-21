June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of preliminary or final rating agency confirmations (RACs) for the following publicly rated U.S. structured credit transactions from Jan. 1, 2012, through May 31, 2012:

-- Cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic collateralized loan obligations;

-- Collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of asset-backed securities;

-- Trust preferred CDOs;

-- Market value CDOs;

-- Leveraged fund CDOs;

-- Private equity, hedge fund, and nontraditional transactions; and

-- Structured counterparty ratings. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to these types of transactions. Our decision to provide a final or preliminary RAC reflects our opinion that the substantive effect of the amendment will not, by itself, cause us to lower or withdraw the current ratings on that transaction. The report, "U.S. Structured Credit Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Final Or Preliminary Rating Confirmation From Jan. 1, 2012 - May 31, 2012," was published June 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.