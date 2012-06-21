June 21 - Despite the household product category's relative stability and a slight reduction of pressure from commodity costs, Fitch Ratings believes that, several factors are likely to hamper revenue and profit growth across the sector. The North American recovery has long been fragile and crisis in the euro zone remains intense while the pace of economic contraction is almost certainly accelerating. We recently revised our forecast of global economic growth for 2012 downward to 2.2% from 2.3%. We expect Eurozone real GDP to fall 0.4%. Unemployment rates in Japan, the euro zone and the U.K. are expected to increase during 2012. In addition, tension within the euro zone has resulted in the U.S dollar strengthening against the Euro and the Pound, which will negatively affect U.S. based issuer revenues and earnings generated within the region. The Procter & Gamble Co. yesterday took down its organic growth rate forecasts and expects net sales to be down 1%-2% with F/X a 4% drag this quarter. Given the uncertainty in the marketplace, the company is completely pulling back on its share repurchase program after spending at least $5 billion per year since 2009. There is clearly a heightened risk to revenues and profits for Fitch-rated names in the consumer product and toy space. The effect of European austerity measures, financial tension, and strengthening dollar are likely to negatively affect the household product sector with larger translation effects expected to be seen in 2Q results. For the more recession-resistant companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co (Colgate), the effects of austerity measures that began more than a year ago have been gradual. We believe a larger negative impact from foreign exchange translation will add to Colgate's revenue deceleration in the second quarter. While it remains challenging to determine European revenues and operating profits (some companies group other regions together or do not disclose European results separately), we have determined through discussions with issuers that revenues and/or profits derived from European countries remain meaningful to most of the sector. Fitch rated companies, Mattel, Inc. (Mattel), Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro), Avon Products, Inc. (Avon), Colgate, ACCO Brands, Inc. (ACCO) and Kimberly-Clark Corp have publicly disclosed that they generated at least 15% of revenues from Europe in 2011. The toy companies Avon and ACCO generate roughly 25% of their revenues from Europe. Operating profits from Europe are likely to be meaningful for these names, although ACCO's percentage will decline with their recent acquisition. To be sure, all of the above mentioned companies are likely to experience at least negative translation effects, but for most at least partial hedging programs are in place to mute the negative transaction effects of intercompany or planned cross border purchases of goods or services on gross profits. More cyclical companies (i.e. ACCO and Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.) are likely to experience more significant effects of the European recession with higher volume declines versus noncyclical companies. Still, we believe lower growth rates in key raw materials such as oil-based derivatives and pulp could provide some relief. We believe most issuers have significant financial flexibility to manage capably through the near term. However, issuer ratings would be reviewed if the crisis deepens, there is sharp global contraction, and discretionary activities continue despite pressure on earnings and cash flows. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.