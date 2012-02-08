Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating actions on European
sovereigns and eurozone banks resulted in banks leading all sectors in potential
bond downgrades, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And
Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Banks Lead Potential Bond
Downgrades."
A majority of these banks is based in Europe. Potential downgrades are
entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with
negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. "As of Jan. 31,
487 entities were most at risk of downgrades, down from 493 on Dec. 30," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Banks
comprise 16% of the potential downgrade list followed by utilities at 10%, and
media and entertainment at 8%." "Sectors showing the greatest downgrade risk
compared with their average negative biases are sovereigns, banks, and
integrated oil and gas," said Ms. Vazza. "Negative bias is the proportion of
issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications." Since our last report, we removed 33 entities from the potential
downgrades list, and we added 27. Of the issuers we added, 14 are based in the
U.S. and seven are based in Europe.
Of the 76 issuers in the banking sector on the potential downgrades list, 50
(66%) are based in Europe and 12 (16%) are based in the U.S. region, which
includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
By rating, 'B' and 'B-' rated issuers account for the largest proportions of
entities with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, with 13% and
10%, respectively. Globally, 51% of the 493 issuers at risk of downgrades are
rated speculative grade ('BB+' and lower).