Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating actions on European sovereigns and eurozone banks resulted in banks leading all sectors in potential bond downgrades, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Banks Lead Potential Bond Downgrades."

A majority of these banks is based in Europe. Potential downgrades are entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. "As of Jan. 31, 487 entities were most at risk of downgrades, down from 493 on Dec. 30," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Banks comprise 16% of the potential downgrade list followed by utilities at 10%, and media and entertainment at 8%." "Sectors showing the greatest downgrade risk compared with their average negative biases are sovereigns, banks, and integrated oil and gas," said Ms. Vazza. "Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications." Since our last report, we removed 33 entities from the potential downgrades list, and we added 27. Of the issuers we added, 14 are based in the U.S. and seven are based in Europe.

Of the 76 issuers in the banking sector on the potential downgrades list, 50 (66%) are based in Europe and 12 (16%) are based in the U.S. region, which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

By rating, 'B' and 'B-' rated issuers account for the largest proportions of entities with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, with 13% and 10%, respectively. Globally, 51% of the 493 issuers at risk of downgrades are rated speculative grade ('BB+' and lower).