Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of AMC Entertainment, Inc. (AMC) at 'B', assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating
to the proposed $300 million term loan and downgraded the senior unsecured notes
to 'B-'/RR5 from 'B'/RR4. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The downgrade of the
senior unsecured notes reflects a reduction in recovery prospects as a result of
the additional secured term loans issued. See the full list of rating actions as
the end of this release.
AMC announced its intention to tender $160 million of its $300 million
outstanding 8% subordinated notes due March 2014. The total consideration of
the tender offer is $1,002.50, per $1,000, which includes a $30 early redemption
premium (early tender date is currently set at Feb. 21, 2012). The tender offer
is subject to, among other provisions, the completion of the proposed term loans
(discussed below). According to the 8% subordinated note indenture, the company
may redeem the notes at par starting on March 1, 2012.
The subordinated note tender is expected to be funded with the $300 million term
loan, due in 2018. The remaining proceeds from the term loan will be used to pay
down the existing $141 million term loan balance due January 2013. The term
loans will be issued under the existing credit agreement.
While the ratings and Outlook remain unchanged, the proposed transaction does
improve AMC's maturity profile by extending $160 million of subordinated notes
(due 2014) and $140 senior secured term loan balance (due 2013) to 2018. Pro
forma for the transaction, AMC's next significant maturities include $140
million in subordinated notes due 2014, approximately $470 million in term loans
due 2016, the proposed $300 million term loans due 2018, approximately $600
million in senior unsecured notes due 2019 and $600 million in subordinated
notes due 2020.
On Oct. 17, 2011, Fitch affirmed AMC's IDR at 'B' and revised the Outlook to
Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects the weakening credit metrics
(interest coverage, EBITDA margins and gross leverage), and reflects the limited
headroom within the current ratings for further deterioration. If the upcoming
movie slate and the recent theater portfolio actions are unable to stabilize and
drive improved credit metrics, Fitch may downgrade the ratings one notch.
AMC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of
the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Fitch
estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.2 billion using a 5
times (x) multiple and including an estimate for AMC's 16% stake in National
CineMedia LLC (NCM) of approximately $190 million. Based on this enterprise
valuation, overall recovery for total debt is approximately 50% (this is before
any administrative claims).
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank facilities reflects
Fitch's belief that 91%?100% expected recovery is reasonable. While Fitch does
not assign Recovery Ratings for the company's operating lease obligations, it is
assumed the company rejects only 30% of its remaining $2.6 billion in operating
lease commitments due to their significance to the operations in a going-concern
scenario and is liable for 15% of those rejected values (at a net present
value). The 'RR5' Recovery Ratings for AMC's senior unsecured notes (equal in
ranking to the rejected operating leases) reflect an expectation of 11%-30%
recovery.
Fitch assumes a nominal concession payment is made to the subordinate
debtholders in order to secure their support of a reorganization plan. The
'CCC/RR6' rating for AMC's senior subordinated notes reflects Fitch's
expectation for nominal recovery.
Rating Rationale:
--Fitch believes movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for
the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases.
--Fitch expects that attendance and box office revenues should be supported by
the upcoming healthy film slate for 2012. The 2012 film slate includes some
highly anticipated movies such as The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises,
Spider-Man, the Hobbit Part 1, and the next installment of the Twilight series.
--Fitch notes that concession revenues have remained relatively stable. While
Fitch does not anticipate a significant decline in concession per patron, Fitch
remains cautious that high-margin concessions (which represent 28% of AMC's
total revenues and carry 86% gross margins), may be vulnerable to reduced
per-guest concession spending due to economic cyclical factors or a
re-acceleration of commodity prices.
--The ratings factor in the intermediate/long-term risks associated with
increased competition from at-home entertainment media, limited control over
revenue trends, the pressure on film distribution windows, increasing indirect
competition from other distribution channels (such as VOD, the Internet and
DVD), and high operating leverage (which could make theater operators free cash
flow negative during periods of reduced attendance).
--For the long term, Fitch continues to expect that the movie exhibitor industry
will be challenged in growing attendance and any potential attendance declines
will offset some of the growth in average ticket prices.
--In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity, and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
RATING DRIVERS:
--Evidence over the next 12 to 24 months that credit metrics (interest coverage
and EBITDA margins) have improved could lead to a stabilization of the ratings.
--An attendance decline at AMC in excess of 5% and/or interest coverage below
1.5x could lead to negative rating actions.
LIQUIDITY
As of Dec. 29, 2011, liquidity consisted of $214 million in cash at AMC and full
availability under AMC's $192.5 million secured credit facility due 2015. The
secured credit agreement contains a secured leverage covenant of 3.25x, which is
calculated on a net basis. Fitch does not believe the company is at risk of
breaching this covenant. Current amortization on the AMC term loan is $6.5
million annually (under the proposed term loans, this amortization would go up
approximately $2 million per year).
Fitch calculated free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months (LTM) was a
negative $1.2 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $0 to $25 million
for the fiscal years ended 2012 and 2013.
As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculated interest coverage is 1.5x. Including the
NCM distribution in LTM EBITDA, interest coverage is 1.7x. Fitch notes that the
tender offer may modestly reduce future interest payments.
LEVERAGE
As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculates lease adjusted gross leverage at 6.7x,
unadjusted gross leverage at 9.3x and, if the NCM dividend is included in
EBITDA, unadjusted gross leverage is at 8.4x. Fitch expects unadjusted gross
leverage to remain above 7.5x over the next two fiscal year-end periods.
Fitch notes that the term loan at AMC's parent, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
(AMC Holdings) was paid down with available cash at AMC Holdings and a dividend
distribution from AMC. This transaction reduced debt by roughly $218 million
and is reflected in the credit metrics listed above.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
AMC
--IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facilities affirmed at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'B-/RR5' from 'B/RR4';
--Senior subordinated notes affirmed at 'CCC/RR6'.
AMC Holdco
--IDR Withdrawn;
--Senior unsecured term loan Withdrawn.
The ratings of AMC Holdco have been withdrawn, as Fitch does not expect AMC
Holdco to be a debt issuer.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.