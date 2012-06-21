June 21 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Pacific Quay Plc's notes, a UK
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction as follows:
GBP127.8m class A notes, due June 2034, (XS0196065972): affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable.
The affirmation is based on the continued credit strength of the British
Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) given its capacity as sole tenant under an
original 30-year lease securing the financing. The lease is an unconditional
obligation of the BBC, and is un-assignable, non-breakable and fully repairing
and insuring.
Pacific Quay Finance Plc is a securitisation of an original 30-year
fully-amortising fixed rate commercial mortgage loan secured over the
now-completed headquarters of BBC Scotland, in Glasgow.
Both the rent payable under the lease and the loan balance (though not the
notes) are indexed annually to the retail price index (RPI), subject to a floor
of 0% and a ceiling of 5%. An issuer-level RPI swap transforms periodic variable
loan payments into a fixed amount, which, combined with the initial loan
annuity, provides for fixed-rate debt service under the notes. Irrespective of
any interim fluctuations in the balance of the loan, the transaction's structure
provides for full repayment of the loan by 2034, subject to the BBC's continued
performance under the lease.
Fitch applied a single tenant CMBS rating approach, whereby the rating is fully
linked to the credit profile of the BBC. Any factors that could undermine the
BBC's financial strength would for the foreseeable future trigger a downgrade of
the notes.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Will Rendell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1416
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Surveillance Analyst
Emmanuel Baah
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1025
Committee Chairperson
Alessandro Pighi
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1158
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
