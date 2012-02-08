Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded REC Plantation Place Limited's

Class B, C, D and E notes and affirmed the Class A notes as follows:

GBP282.7m Class A (XS0262650889) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP39.3m Class B (XS0262650962) upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

GBP44.2m Class C (XS0262651002) upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

GBP39.3m Class D (XS0262651184) upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable

GBP14.7m Class E (XS0262651341) upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable

The upgrades reflect the continued upward revisions in the asset's reported market value (MV) since the last rating action in March 2011, which ultimately improves the loan's refinancing prospects at loan maturity in July 2013. During the past year, a number of investors attempted to acquire the property. While each proposal was either blocked by noteholders or the current owners of the Grade A London City office property, the proposed sales prices, ranging from GBP450m to GBP500m, would have resulted in a full redemption of the senior loan and therefore all note tranches. Investors continue to differentiate between prime London trophy assets let to strong tenants on long unexpired lease terms and more secondary quality properties. This has seen London City yields fall below their long-term average.

This explains the difference between the Fitch and reported loan-to-value ratios (LTVs), as Fitch has used the long-term average yield to determine its MV. Although the loan remains in default due to breach of its LTV covenants, the leverage has been improving since October 2009 and was reported close to covenant compliance in January 2012. The securitised and whole loan LTVs stood at 81.5% and 86.3%, compared to covenants at 77.7% and 82.1%, respectively. The improvement was the result of ongoing amortisation as well as yield compression. The Fitch LTV stands at 89.7% (A-note) and 95.2% (whole loan).