(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'AAA' to Canada's USD3 billion global bond (0.875% coupon) maturing in 2017.

The rating is in line with Canada's 'AAA' foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Canada's ratings are supported by its institutional and structural strengths, underpinned by effective policy response and a history of macroeconomic and social stability. Canada's macro prudential approach to policymaking has allowed years of economic growth and stable prices in Canada. While the government's indebtedness has increased since the onset of the economic crisis, prudent fiscal management and budget surpluses over most of the past decade have strengthened Canada's credibility to cope with the recent deterioration of its fiscal balance over the medium term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)