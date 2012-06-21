June 21 - Overview
-- U.S. power generator Orange Cogen's likely future average debt service
coverage has improved in our base case scenario due to our lower natural gas
price assumptions. Persistent low gas prices through 2015 and beyond will
enhance the project's strong coverage and will likely bridge the negative
energy margin that the project currently earns.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'BBB' rating
on the project's debt.
-- The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt
service coverages through debt maturity that factor in the new replacement
fuel-supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong operational
performance.
Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Orange Cogen Funding Corp.'s $110 million senior secured bonds due 2022 to
positive from stable to reflect our expectations that the project will likely
continue to have strong debt service coverages after it replaces its
fuel-supply and fuel-transportation contracts in a likely low gas price
environment. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the project.
The outstanding debt balance is $87.47 million as of March 31, 2012.
Rationale
Orange Cogen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orange Cogeneration L.P. (OCLP),
the owner of a 103 megawatt gas-fired cogeneration power plant in Bartow, Fla.
OCLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Star Generation LLC. Northern
Star is jointly owned by UBS Northern "C" LLC, a wholly owned indirect
subsidiary of UBS International Infrastructure Fund, and OTPPB US Power LLC, a
subsidiary of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.
The 'BBB' rating on the bonds reflects the following strengths:
-- The project has an established operating and financial history, with
strong debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) and availabilities that have
historically been above contract requirements.
-- The purchase power agreements (PPA) and fuel-supply agreements are
with investment-grade rated entities and run beyond the debt maturity.
-- The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) has approved recovery of
the PPA costs in the utilities' rates.
-- General Electric Co.'s long-term maintenance and lease engine programs
mitigate availability risk and have been extended through 2025 to be
coterminous with the term of the PPA.
-- Lenders are secured by a mortgage and security interest in all of
OCLP's real property interests in the facility, accounts under the indenture,
and project agreements.
The rating reflects the following risks:
-- The facility relies on PPAs with capacity rates that are well above
market.
-- There is a mismatch between energy revenues based on the cost of coal
at the reference plant and the facility's cost of natural gas, which escalates
at the greater of 2% or the annual change in the cost of coal at the reference
plant. The new gas purchase agreement commencing June 2015 somewhat mitigates
this risk.
-- The PPAs contain clauses giving the power offtakers the option to
reduce payments if the FPSC denies recovery of payments under the PPAs.
Liquidity
The facility generates ample liquidity to cover its debt-service requirements.
Additional liquidity comes from a six-month, debt-service reserve and a cash
distribution test that prohibits cash distributions to owners if the DSCRs for
the preceding year and succeeding six months are less than 1.3x.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt service
coverages through debt maturity that factor in lower gas prices under the new
replacement fuel supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong
operational performance. We could raise the rating if low natural gas prices
persist through 2015 and beyond, the project continues with strong operational
performance, and average DSCRs are at least 2.6x through debt maturity. Though
unlikely, we could lower the rating if we lowered the offtakers' counterparty
ratings or if the average DSCR steadily falls below 1.80x due to adverse
developments concerning plant operations or a mismatch between energy revenues
and fuel costs occurs.
Ratings List
Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed
To From
Orange Cogen Funding Corp.
Senior secured debt BBB/Positive BBB/Stable
