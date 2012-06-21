June 21 - Overview -- U.S. power generator Orange Cogen's likely future average debt service coverage has improved in our base case scenario due to our lower natural gas price assumptions. Persistent low gas prices through 2015 and beyond will enhance the project's strong coverage and will likely bridge the negative energy margin that the project currently earns. -- We are revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'BBB' rating on the project's debt. -- The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt service coverages through debt maturity that factor in the new replacement fuel-supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong operational performance. Rating Action On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Orange Cogen Funding Corp.'s $110 million senior secured bonds due 2022 to positive from stable to reflect our expectations that the project will likely continue to have strong debt service coverages after it replaces its fuel-supply and fuel-transportation contracts in a likely low gas price environment. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the project. The outstanding debt balance is $87.47 million as of March 31, 2012. Rationale Orange Cogen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orange Cogeneration L.P. (OCLP), the owner of a 103 megawatt gas-fired cogeneration power plant in Bartow, Fla. OCLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Star Generation LLC. Northern Star is jointly owned by UBS Northern "C" LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of UBS International Infrastructure Fund, and OTPPB US Power LLC, a subsidiary of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. The 'BBB' rating on the bonds reflects the following strengths: -- The project has an established operating and financial history, with strong debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) and availabilities that have historically been above contract requirements. -- The purchase power agreements (PPA) and fuel-supply agreements are with investment-grade rated entities and run beyond the debt maturity. -- The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) has approved recovery of the PPA costs in the utilities' rates. -- General Electric Co.'s long-term maintenance and lease engine programs mitigate availability risk and have been extended through 2025 to be coterminous with the term of the PPA. -- Lenders are secured by a mortgage and security interest in all of OCLP's real property interests in the facility, accounts under the indenture, and project agreements. The rating reflects the following risks: -- The facility relies on PPAs with capacity rates that are well above market. -- There is a mismatch between energy revenues based on the cost of coal at the reference plant and the facility's cost of natural gas, which escalates at the greater of 2% or the annual change in the cost of coal at the reference plant. The new gas purchase agreement commencing June 2015 somewhat mitigates this risk. -- The PPAs contain clauses giving the power offtakers the option to reduce payments if the FPSC denies recovery of payments under the PPAs. Liquidity The facility generates ample liquidity to cover its debt-service requirements. Additional liquidity comes from a six-month, debt-service reserve and a cash distribution test that prohibits cash distributions to owners if the DSCRs for the preceding year and succeeding six months are less than 1.3x. Outlook The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt service coverages through debt maturity that factor in lower gas prices under the new replacement fuel supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong operational performance. We could raise the rating if low natural gas prices persist through 2015 and beyond, the project continues with strong operational performance, and average DSCRs are at least 2.6x through debt maturity. Though unlikely, we could lower the rating if we lowered the offtakers' counterparty ratings or if the average DSCR steadily falls below 1.80x due to adverse developments concerning plant operations or a mismatch between energy revenues and fuel costs occurs. Related Criteria And Research -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 Ratings List Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed To From Orange Cogen Funding Corp. Senior secured debt BBB/Positive BBB/Stable Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.