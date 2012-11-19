(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Ajman Sewerage (Private) Co. Ltd. [Ajman Sewerage] completed all
enhancements under the Treatment Plant Enhancement Works contract with Veolia
Water Solutions & Technologie - Emirates LLC on Sept. 22, 2012, within budget.
-- For the six months to June 30, 2012, Ajman Sewerage's collected
revenues increased by about UAE dirham (AED) 10 million year on year to
AED75.5 million partly on the back of improved collection rates.
-- We project Ajman Sewerage will report debt service coverage ratios
under our criteria above 1.5x from 2012 to 2016.
-- Consequently, we are affirming our 'BB' rating on Ajman Sewerage's
$100 million senior secured bank loan and revising the outlook to positive
from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if we see
a continuing track record of successful operations, in tandem with financial
performance in line with our expectations.
Rating Action
On Nov. 19, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' issue
rating on the $100 million senior secured bank loan issued by Ajman Sewerage
(Private) Co. Ltd. [Ajman Sewerage], based in the Emirate of Ajman. At the
same time, we revised the outlook on the issue rating to positive from stable.
The ' 3' recovery rating on the loan remains unchanged, indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal for senior secured
lenders in the event of a payment default.
The loan has an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled interest
and principal on the debt, provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated).
Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue
reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's
underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the debt rating on the loan reflects that
on the SPUR.
Rationale
The affirmation and outlook revision follow Ajman Sewerage's completion of
enhancements under the Treatment Plant Enhancement Works contract with Veolia
Water Solutions & Technologie - Emirates LLC (VWSE) on Sept. 22, 2012, as well
as our updated assessment of the project's financial profile. We now project
that Ajman Sewerage will report debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) (on a
six-month look back basis) of 1.5x or above, under our criteria, over the
period 2012 to 2016.
Because revenue growth was better than we anticipated for the six months to
June 30, 2012, we anticipate DSCRs for the full year, under our criteria,
above 1.5x, which is higher than the 1.15x to 1.25x we had forecast
previously. The project also reported improved collection rates of around
94.6% for six-month invoices of service fees to end-October 2012, compared
with 92.7% a year earlier, and continued healthy liquidity totaling UAE dirham
(AED) 174 million on the same date, versus AED158 million on Dec. 31, 2011.
For the six months to June 30, 2012, revenues increased by about AED10 million
year on year to AED75.5 million partly on the back of improved collection
rates, outpacing our expectation of about AED60 million.
Ajman Sewerage awarded a AED53.4 million Design & Build contract, signed on
Dec. 16, 2010, to VWSE to carry out treatment process enhancement
modifications over an 18-month period to achieve the treated effluent
standards stipulated in the Treatment Plant Enhancement Works contract. The
cost was funded primarily through AED49.4 million made available by Black &
Veatch, with the balance of AED4.0 million being funded by Ajman Sewerage's
own cash flows.
Recovery analysis
The senior secured bank loan has a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal for senior secured
lenders in the event of a payment default. We base our view of recovery
prospects on current collection rates.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that Ajman Sewerage will continue to
generate DSCRs above 1.5x (on a six-month, look-back basis), under our
criteria, and that the track record of successful operations will continue
following the completion of the enhancement works.
An upgrade would be triggered following a period of successful operation,
together with cash flows and DSCRs in line with our expectations.
A negative rating action could result if Ajman Sewerage encounters operational
problems, which in turn have a detrimental effect on the project's financial
profile. For example, this could occur if the quality of sewage treatment
leads to weaknesses in operational performance, or if collection and
connection rates fall short of our projections.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Ajman Sewerage (Private) Co. Ltd.
Senior Secured BB/Positive BB/Stable
Recovery Rating 3 3
