-- We believe that the growing resilience of the Chilean economy, as the
government's capacity for countercyclical policies in the face of an external
downturn demonstrates, should sustain Chile's per capita trend growth of about
2.5%.
-- We have affirmed the 'A+/A-1' foreign-currency and 'AA/A-1+'
local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Chile.
-- The outlook remains positive, indicating the likelihood of an upgrade if
further microeconomic reforms and prudent macroeconomic policies during a period
of heightened global uncertainty further strengthen Chile's long-term growth
prospects.
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'A+' long- and 'A-1' short-term foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on the
Republic of Chile. Standard & Poor's also said that it affirmed its 'AA' long-
and 'A-1+' short-term local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Chile. The
outlook on the long-term ratings remains positive. The 'AA' transfer and
convertibility assessment for Chile is unchanged.
"Chile's low fiscal debt burden, political stability, and very flexible and
resilient economy support the ratings," noted Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Joydeep Mukherji. "Indeed, the government's debt profile and fiscal performance
in recent years have been more favorable than those of many higher-rated
sovereigns." However, the country's comparatively low level of per capita income
and narrow economic base constrain the ratings. The global price of copper,
Chile's largest export, heavily influences the pace of GDP growth, injecting
volatility into the country's growth performance. Per capita GDP growth could
decelerate toward 3.6% this year from about 4.8% in 2011 because of the slowdown
in global growth.
For many years, Chile has based its fiscal policy on a framework of rules
that take into account cyclical changes in copper prices and estimations of the
country's long-term trend GDP growth rate. The discipline of this rules-based
fiscal policy has allowed the government to save money in a stabilization fund
during years of buoyant growth and high copper prices. As a result, the
government has ample flexibility during an economic downturn to sustain domestic
demand by running moderate fiscal deficits without eroding its financial health.
It can fund these deficits either by issuing debt or by drawing on its fiscal
reserves. A floating exchange rate--combined with a track record of low
inflation--also provides Chile with some insulation against adverse external
shocks. A low government debt burden, along with growing local financial
markets, should sustain stability and GDP growth in Chile, despite growing
external uncertainty and potentially slow global growth over the next few years.
We project Chile's net general government debt, including pension recognition
bonds, at 3% of GDP in 2012. Total general government debt is projected to
decline toward 11% of GDP in 2012 from 13% last year. The local-currency rating
on Chile is 'AA', two notches higher than the foreign-currency rating,
reflecting a track record of an independent central bank pursuing an
inflation-targeting monetary policy, with ample exchange rate flexibility.
The local fixed-income market is moderately well developed because of the
pension reform Chile implemented many years ago, setting up individual funded
pension accounts that the private sector manages. Our transfer and
convertibility assessment on Chile is 'AA', reflecting our opinion that the
likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to the foreign exchange
Chile-based non-sovereign issuers need for debt service is moderately lower than
the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its own debt obligations. The
positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if the Pinera
administration continues to meet the challenge of growing demands for public
spending on education and other social programs within the framework of the
fiscal rules. We also expect the administration to make gradual progress with
its agenda of microeconomic reforms to bolster the long-term competitiveness of
the economy. Continued moderate GDP growth, along with prudent fiscal and
monetary policies, would strengthen Chile's economic base, and further reduce
its vulnerability to commodity price cycles, leading to a higher credit rating.
A prolonged global downturn or an unexpectedly sharp drop in growth in China
could result in a severe fall in copper-related revenues, leading to fiscal and
external pressures.
Failure to respond in a timely and adequate manner to such developments
could weaken investor confidence. That, along with potential changes that
unexpectedly weaken the framework of fiscal policy or stall the recent
improvement in the country's resilience against shocks, could lead us to revise
the outlook to stable.