Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite narrowed by 2 basis points (bps) to 211 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 7 bps to 657 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A' and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 2 bps each to 138 bps, 183 bps, and 263 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread contracted by 5 bps to 467 bps, 'B' tightened by 7 bps to 708 bps, and 'CCC' narrowed by 8 bps to 1,074 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials narrowed by 2 bps each to 328 bps, 344 bps, and 310 bps, respectively. Utilities contracted by 1 bp to 214 bps, and telecommunications narrowed by 4 bps to 337 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 192 bps and below its five-year moving average of 237 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 616 bps and below its five-year moving average of 711 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.