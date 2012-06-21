June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed three classes of
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates, series 1997-C2 (CSFB 1997-C2). A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The affirmation of classes F through H reflects continued stable pool
performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for
the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.3% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of
the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses already incurred to date. The
downgrade to class I reflects the class experiencing a principal loss.
As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been
reduced by 91.7% (to $117.6 million from $1.47 billion), of which 89% were due
to paydowns and 2.7% were due to realized losses. Eight loans (23.4%) have been
defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (16.9%). Interest shortfalls
totaling $821,973 million are currently affecting classes I and J.
Fitch has designated seven loans (23%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes
three specially serviced loans (10.5%). One asset (3.4%) is classified as
real-estate owned (REO), one loan (3.2%) is classified as in foreclosure, and
one loan (3.9%) remains current.
The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is the REO asset (3.4%), a
multifamily property located in Louisville, KY. The asset became REO in February
2012. Recent valuation indicates significant losses upon liquidation.
The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially serviced
loan (3.9%) secured by a 127,200 square foot industrial property located in
Valley View, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 for
a non-monetary default. The borrower had transferred 100% interest in the
property without the lender's consent. The loan remains current. Property
performance is stable as the property is fully occupied by a single tenant with
a long term lease until 2022.
Fitch downgrades the following class:
--$11.2 million class I to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 65%.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes:
--$62.5 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$14.7 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$29.3 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable.
Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class
E or class J.
