Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is maintaining its ratings, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, 'BB' senior secured debt rating, and 'B' senior subordinated debt rating, on Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Central Garden & Pet Co. following the company's proposed $50 million tack-on offering to its existing 8.25% senior subordinated notes due March 2018. The offering brings the total notes issuance size to $450 million. We expect the company will use net proceeds from this offering to repay senior secured debt and for general corporate purposes. We forecast the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain in the 4x area through the end of fiscal 2012. The speculative-grade ratings on Central Garden & Pet reflect our assessment that the company continues to have a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. Our business risk assessment reflects our expectation that the company will continue to be vulnerable to rising commodity costs given its weak bargaining power with a consolidating retail customer base. It also reflects the significant seasonality and intense competition in the company's garden products segment. Our financial risk assessment reflects our expectation for credit measures to remain indicative of an aggressive financial risk profile. We also factored into our financial risk profile assessment our forecast that the company's strategy will include debt issuance for acquisitions or share repurchases, which is consistent with its historical policy. The stable outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures to remain near current levels through the end of fiscal 2012 given our economist's forecast of 2.0% GDP growth. We could lower our ratings if adjusted leverage approaches 4.5x. Based on the company's most recent performance, EBITDA must decline about 7.5% or debt must increase $40 million for adjusted leverage to approach 4.5x. While unlikely over the next year, we could raise our ratings if the company is able to improve its business risk profile assessment to "fair" from "weak." Successful execution of the company's transformation plan and a demonstrated ability to consistently pass through price increases to its concentrated retailer customer base would be two factors that could improve the company's business risk profile. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Central Garden & Pet, published on Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Primary Credit Analyst: Brian Milligan, Chicago 312-233-7050; brian_milligan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Nalini Saxena, New York (1) 212-438-4080; nalini_saxena@standardandpoors.com