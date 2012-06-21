June 21 - Overview -- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Glenview, Ill.-based Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. and revising our outlook to stable from positive. -- The outlook revision reflects our assessment of Mead Johnson's business risk profile, including the potential impact of further industry consolidation and risks associated with the company's brand concentration. -- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will continue to generate stable cash flow and maintain credit measures close to current levels. Rating Action On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. to stable from positive and affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating for Mead Johnson. At March 31, 2012, Mead Johnson had $1.6 billion of total debt outstanding. Rationale The outlook revision to stable from positive reflects the potential impact of further industry consolidation and risks associated with Mead Johnson's brand concentration. Our ratings on Mead Johnson reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "intermediate" and business risk profile is "satisfactory." Key credit factors in our assessment of Mead Johnson's business risk profile include the company's product and brand concentration, yet substantial market positions, well-recognized brand name, and the geographic diversity of its sales. Despite its relatively narrow product focus, Mead Johnson has strong market positions, including its current No. 1 global position within infant formula, which comprised about 60% of 2011 net revenue, and No. 2 global position within children's nutrition products, which accounted for about 38% of 2011 net revenue. We believe there is also significant brand concentration risk, as its flagship Enfa family of brands constituted 80% of reported net sales in 2011. This risk was evident following the impact of December 2011 media reports alleging contamination of an Enfamil infant formula product, which were proven unfounded but caused some customer switching to other brands and associated loss of sales primarily in North America. In our opinion, while the pediatric nutrition industry has high barriers to entry, Mead Johnson competes with large, branded, diverse, multinational companies including Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone, and Pfizer Inc. Nestle recently announced its intention to acquire Pfizer's infant nutrition business, which we believe will result in further consolidation within the industry and potentially increase the degree of competition Mead Johnson faces in its key Asia/Latin America segment. Private label manufacturers do not have a large presence in the infant formula business and generally exist only in the U.S. and Canada. We believe industry growth relies on favorable demographic and economic trends, including rising incomes in emerging markets, an increasing number of working mothers, and increasing consumer spending on health care worldwide. Consequently, Mead Johnson focuses on higher-growth emerging markets, which account for about two-thirds of sales. Geographic diversification is strong, with estimates of about 30% of 2011 net sales in China, 28% in the U.S., and 9% in Mexico. China/Hong Kong became Mead Johnson's largest market in 2011. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, Mead Johnson's reported net sales increased about 9.6% relative to the comparable period in 2011, with sales increasing 21.6% in the Asia/Latin America segment and decreasing 11.6% in the North America/Europe segment. The decline in North America/Europe sales was mainly attributable to the United States and included the effect of the December 2011 media reports. The company has indicated that it expects the related market share loss to be more evident in the second quarter of 2012 as the newborn babies that were switched to other brands move into a heavier consumption period. Mead Johnson has strong EBITDA margins at about 23.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, a decline from 23.6% in the prior-year period, due, in part, to increased dairy and advertising costs. Still, the company's margins are stronger than many other rated packaged food companies. Mead Johnson's "intermediate" financial risk profile partly reflects the company's moderate debt obligations and good cash flow generation. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 1.8x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, is unchanged relative to the comparable prior-year period as both debt and EBITDA levels have increased, and remains slightly better than our "intermediate" indicative ratio range of 2x to 3x. We estimate the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 36.1% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to 35.4% in the prior year, and remains within the "intermediate" indicative ratio range of 30% to 45%. Key assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast include: -- Continued gradual sales decline in the North America/Europe segment with slowing birth rates, and a lower yet still solid growth rate in the Asia/Latin America segment based on emerging market economic conditions and increased competition. -- Revenue growth of about 10.5% and EBITDA margin below 23% reflecting, in part, the impact of the adverse media reports in December 2011 and the need to counter these misleading reports with increased advertising and promotion efforts. -- Capital expenditures of nearly $200 million as the company begins to implement a new spray dryer facility capital project in Singapore. -- Estimated free operating cash flow after capital expenditures for the year of nearly $450 million. -- Potential for additional tuck-in acquisitions. -- Stock repurchases aggregating about $80 million and a dividend payout ratio at about 40% of net income. We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA at or below 2x and adjusted FFO to total debt near 35% at the end of 2012. Liquidity We believe Mead Johnson has strong liquidity, and expect sources of cash are likely to exceed uses for the next 24 months. Our assessment of Mead Johnson's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.5x over the next 12 months, and expect that measure to remain above 1x over the next 24 months. -- We estimate liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% from forecasted levels. -- Maintenance financial covenants consist of a minimum interest coverage test of 3.0x and a maximum total leverage test of 3.25x, which do not become more restrictive over the life of the agreement. We estimate Mead Johnson has sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 30% without the company breaching covenant tests. -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term. -- The company has sound relationships with its banks, in our view. Cash sources include cash balances of $661 million as of March 31, 2012 ($613 million was held outside the U.S.), and cash flow (free operating cash flow totaled over $300 million in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). As of March 31, 2012, Mead Johnson had an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2016, which may be increased to $750 million under certain conditions. We expect cash uses to include capital spending of about $190 million in 2012, modest near-term debt maturities (a $43.5 million note payable related to the March acquisition of 80% of the capital stock of Nutricion para el Conosur S.A. that we anticipate will be fully repaid in 2013, followed by $500 million of notes maturing in 2014), and modest pension contributions and share repurchase activity. We expect Mead Johnson to maintain a balanced financial policy, and to apply excess cash flow mainly to reinvest in the business for growth, including capital projects and/or tuck-in acquisitions. Mead Johnson authorized a $300 million share buyback program on March 17, 2010, primarily to offset the dilutive impact on earnings from equity-based compensation over the next three years. As of March 31, 2012, there was $201 million available for repurchase under this program. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will continue to generate stable cash flow and maintain credit metrics near existing levels over the near term, including rolling four-quarter lease-adjusted leverage near or below 2x, and FFO to debt of about 35%. We could lower the rating if performance deteriorates or financial policy becomes more aggressive, resulting in weaker credit measures, including the ratio of adjusted FFO to total debt declining to below 30%, which is the low end of the range of indicative ratios for an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We estimate this could occur in a scenario of mid-single-digit revenue growth, a 400 basis point EBITDA margin decline relative to the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, and flat debt levels. Such a scenario could be driven by a slowdown in growth in Mead Johnson's emerging markets segment due to increased competition, and/or a further loss of U.S. sales from the December 2011 media reports. Although less likely in the near term, we could consider an upgrade if the ratio of adjusted FFO to total debt increases to above 45%, which is the low end of the range of indicative ratios for a "modest" financial risk profile, and the company's financial policy remains moderate. We estimate this could occur in a scenario of mid-teens revenue growth, a 500 basis point EBITDA margin improvement relative to the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, and flat debt levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. 