Nov. 19 - Overview
-- San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Medical Card System Inc. (MCS) has not yet
filed its year-end 2011 financial statements with its lenders, resulting in a
violation of its credit agreement.
-- The company's management continues to negotiate with lenders to revise
or waive certain credit agreement provisions to avoid a liquidity event.
-- We are keeping our ratings on MCS on CreditWatch with developing
implications.
-- We expect MCS's financial profile to improve through positive
operating results in 2012 compared with losses in 2011 and first-quarter 2012.
Rating Action
On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'CCC'
long-tern counterparty credit rating on Medical Card System Inc. (MCS) remains
on CreditWatch with developing implications, where we initially placed it on
July 26, 2012. The 'B' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit
ratings on MCS's operating companies, MCS Advantage Inc., MCS Life Insurance
Co., and MCS Health Management Options Inc. also remain on CreditWatch with
developing implications.
Rationale
The continuing CreditWatch reflects our expectation that MCS will improve its
financial profile through positive operating results in 2012, compared with
losses in 2011 and first-quarter 2012. This expectation is based on the
company's positive operating results for second-quarter 2012 and further
significant improvement in third-quarter 2012. This improvement is driven by
various corrective actions taken by the company's new senior management team,
which joined the company in December 2011 and includes enhanced
medical-management capabilities and an improved financial infrastructure.
Furthermore, management is meeting regularly with the lending group regarding
potential waivers or revisions to the credit agreement to avoid a liquidity
event, and we expect audited year-end 2011 financial statements to be
available in December 2012.
CreditWatch
We could raise or lower the ratings on MCS and its operating companies in
connection with its operating performance and its lender negotiations.
Improved operating performance and a near-term successful lender negotiation
could result in a one-notch or more upgrade. Conversely, if the company
produced operating losses in 2012 or if lender negotiations prove unsuccessful
beyond the near term, we could lower the ratings by one or more notches.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Remain On CreditWatch
Medical Card System Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency CCC/Watch Dev/--
MCS Advantage Inc.
MCS Life Insurance Co.
MCS Health Management Options Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B/Watch Dev/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency B/Watch Dev/--
Medical Card System Inc.
Senior Secured CCC/Watch Dev
Primary Credit Analyst: Neal I Freedman, New York (1) 212-438-1274;
neal_freedman@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Hema Singh, New York (1) 212-438-7254;
hema_singh@standardandpoors.com